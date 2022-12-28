'RHONJ' Season 13 First Trailer & Cast Photos Revealed

RHONJ cast photo Photo by Bravo

The new season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is coming and fans finally have a teaser trailer and the first cast photos to enjoy while they wait for premiere day.

The cast photo features seven women in jewel tones set on a smokey stage. Eagle-eyed fans will notice two new wives - Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Some noticed that Jackie wasn't in the photo, but was in the trailer so it appears as though she's been downgraded to a "friend of" role for this season.

Fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to praise the first look.

"Love this set. They ate!!!!" someone wrote. "Our Jersey girls didn’t come to play," another fan commented.

"Love love love," another fan wrote, marking a play on Teresa's classic line. Someone else simply wrote, "Silent scream !!!!!"

The trailer opens with Teresa getting her iconic and much talked about wedding hair done for her nuptials and then cuts to each and every woman fighting.

"You don't have any f-king friends," Dolores screams at Dolores who fires back, "I have a family, with something you never f-ing know what it's like to have."

We see what might be the fight that kept Joe and Melissa from Teresa's wedding.

"Can you give me alcohol with a side of alcohol, please," one of the new wives jokes with a bartender at a party. "There are a lot of very angry women here.

The first episode will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute episode on Bravo.