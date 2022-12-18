Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

AMY KAPLAN

Sister WivesPhoto byTLC

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.

So the next logical question remains ... with no more sister wives left, can the show go on?

The answer is ... maybe.

There's been no official word from TLC about the show being canceled, which is good news for the fans. In fact, Christine confined she has already begun filming season 18, though there's no word who else would be filming.

"I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited!" she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18 along with a Sister Wives hashtag. Christine moved to Salt Lake City when she left Kody.

Many fans have called for a show featuring the three ex-wives, specifically the friendship between Christine and Janelle.

At press time none of the other wives or Kody has given any indication about the future of the show, though it seems like the "Sister Wives" popularity is at an all-time high and TLC would be smart to figure out a way to keep the show going in some capacity.

There's no premiere date for season 18 yet, but it would mark more than 13 years of filming for the still-growing Brown family.

The "Sister Wives" Tell-all special airs on TLC on Sunday, Dec. 18.

# Sister Wives# Kody Brown# Christine Brown# Meri Brown

