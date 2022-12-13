'Below Deck' Star Kate Chastain is Pregnant

Kate Chastain Photo by Instagram/Bravo

Kate Chastain, best known for her many seasons on Bravo's "Below Deck" has announced she is expecting her first child. Chastain took to Instagram to reveal her first baby bump photo on Dec. 13. The image was captioned, "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you"

Several Bravo stars commented on the post wishing her well.

"Happiest thing to wake up to!" said Mercedes Javid, who appeared on "Shahs of Sunset."

"How did I miss this!?? Congratulations," said Madison LeCroy.

Some of her fellow "Below Deck" castmates also commented.

Colin Macy-O'Toole wrote, "Congrats Kate!!"

"There she is!!!! Little Charli can’t wait to meet her new bff! I’m so excited for you to experience this kind of love!" Jessica More wrote.

Chastain appeared on the show for six seasons before leaving in February 2020. She was a favorite of Captian Lee and many of the guests but was known as a strict boss and often accused of being a "bitch."

She spoke to People of the news, "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

She currently appears on Bravos, "Below Deck Galley Talk."

"This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!" she told the outlet.