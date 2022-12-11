49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is Pregnant

Diana Jenkins Photo by Instagram

One of the newest stars of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is pregnant, according to Page Six.

Citing a source, the outlet reported that Diana Jenkins, 49, is “a few weeks pregnant.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” the outlet reported.

Jenkins previously spoke about multiple miscarriages while appearing in the most recent season of the show, her first as a cast member.

Jenkins already has one child, aged 2, with her fiancé Asher Monroe and two other children with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

“She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey,” the source told Page Six.

In fact, the outlet reported that she skipped the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles due to being on bed rest.

Her castmates Sutton Stracke revealed that, due to tension amongst the cast, the event was uncomfortable.

“If you can think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” Stracke told Page Six. “It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward.”

Jenkins was under fire this year after being accused of paying for bots to attack the 14-year-old son of her castmate Garcelle Beauvais. The bots targeted the teen's social media accounts spewing racially charged messages which caused Bravo to issue a statement. The attack became a big storyline on the reunion with Jenkins even launching her own investigation in order to clear her name.

At press time, Jenkins had not spoken about the alleged pregnancy.