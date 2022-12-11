Sports World Reacts to Suspicious Death of Journalist Grant Wahl

Grant Wahl Photo by Twitter

According to his employer, NPR, journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup.

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl," the outlet tweeted on Friday evening. "He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal."

Reports indicate that he collapsed and died at the hospital after CPR was given at the scene. His death is being called suspicious by his brother who asked for help with the matter.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

Wahl was detained ahead of the sporting event for wearing a pride t-shirt, and reported he felt ill a day before his death, even hinting that there was something going around the media tent.

When the news of his death was made public journalists around the world offered their condolences and memories of Wahl.

“He collapsed at the stadium, was given cpr, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House," his brother said on Instagram.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.