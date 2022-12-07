'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Kody Brown Photo by TLC

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.

But how much money does Kody, the patriarch of the Brown family make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth here's what the members of the family are worth:

Kody Brown - $800,000

Meri Brown - $400,000

Janelle Brown - $400,000

Christine Brown - $400,000

Robyn Brown - $600,000

Technically Christine is no longer a part of the family, having split from Kody in late 2021. But her net worth is still information you might be interested in.

According to E! News, before starring on the show Kody was the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, though it does not appear he still holds that title. Sometimes Kody refers to himself as a salesman, but nothing specific regarding his job is ever really talked out.

In September 2022, InTouch Weekly reported Kody's son Paedon revealed via TikTok in March that Kody does work outside of the show. Paedon didn’t share what Kody’s job is, though he did mention that the line of work could be considered controversial."

He has also been spotted at gun conventions.

Currently, Meri splits time between Flagstaff, AZ, and Utah running a bed and breakfast in a family home she purchased.

Christine and Janelle sell Plexus and even attended a retreat together with other people in the Plexus industry. Christine and Meri also sell LuLaRoe clothing.