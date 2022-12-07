Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

AMY KAPLAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdyTP_0jZgAzri00
Esther NakajjigoPhoto byTwitter

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death.

"Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.

The trial began on Monday and Nakajjigo's parents and widow claim the park did not maintain the gates which caused her death.

“She had like a tremendous potential,” Michaud FOX 13 Salt Lake City. “She could lift mountains, basically, in her own way. I don’t want this incident to reproduce itself ever again.”

CBS News described the victim as "a prominent women's rights activist who rose from poverty to become the host of a solutions-oriented reality television series in Uganda focused on empowering women on issues such as education and healthcare." She also "decided to use her college tuition money to start a nonprofit community health center that provided free reproductive health services to females aged 10-24" according to the suit.

The attorney representing the government is fighting for an award amount near $3.5 million, citing that at the time of her death Nakajjigo was a hostess at a restaurant without a bachelor's degree.

"The National Park Service has, in fact, known for decades that an unsecured metal pipe gate creates an undetectable hazard and dangerous condition," the claim states, according to CBS News.

# Esther Nakajjigo# Arches National Park# Lawsuit

