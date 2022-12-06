Twitter Blasts Kody Brown After Latest 'Sister Wives' Controversy

Gabe and Kody Brown Photo by TLC

"Sister Wives" fans are not happy with Kody Brown for a multitude of reasons after the show's latest episode aired. This hasn't been Kody's season after his third wife, Christine Brown, left the family citing favoritism to his fourth wife, Robyn.

In the aftermath of Christine's departure, other family members are speaking up to reveal issues with Kody, including his son, Gabe.

During the show, Gabe revealed that Kody forgot his birthday and broke down in tears explaining how that felt.

"In January, I got COVID. I didn’t even have a fever, I just lost my smell. October rolls around — specifically Oct. 11, my birthday — and dad calls me and we have a small discussion about how bad my COVID was," Garrison told the cameras. "I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway. I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered and he didn't.

Gabe then went on to say, "he tried to call me back, tell me 'happy birthday' and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad."

“Kody and my boys are very estranged. He doesn’t even want to see their point of view. He’s like, ‘You’ve offended me. You’ve offended those that are close to me (aka Robyn). You guys have to come ... and apologize and grovel.’ You know, my boys are just not gonna do that,” Garrison's mom, Kody's second wife, Jenelle said on the show.

"I'm not asking for an apology or a mea culpa from Gabe and Garrison. I'm simply wanting to clear the air," Kody said in his own confessional.

Here's how fans reacted to the emotional moment.