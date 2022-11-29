Cecily Aguilar Pleads Guilty for Involvement in Vanessa Guillen Murder

Vanessa Guillena and Cecily Aguilar Photo by Twitter

New light is being shed on the murder of Vanessa Guillen thanks, in part, to a new Netflix documentary "I am Vanessa" which documents the crime.

Now, on Nov. 29, Aguilar has entered her plea in the case as guilty to a single count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Because of this, she won't have a trial.

This marks “another step on the long path toward justice for Vanessa, my client, and her courageous family,” Guillen Family Attorney Natalie Khawam told KWTX. " I will never stop fighting for my clients and will continue to seek and demand justice for victims and their families until it’s achieved.”

Guillen was a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered on April 22, 2020. Her dismembered and burned body was found on June 30, 2020. Fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson was accused of the murder with Aguilar and an accomplice in dismembering and scattering the body. Just one day after Guillen's body was found Robinson shot and killed himself.

According to KWTX, she is facing a "maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1-million fine, and the possibility of 12 years supervised release after serving her sentence."

According to KCENTV, Aguilar "was indicted with 11 counts by a grand jury last July."

Vanessa's sister Mayra Guillen has been advocating her her sister and tweeted the news when the plea was entered.

"I'm very taken back by [Aguilar's] decision," Mayra told ABC13. "There's still a lot of mixed emotions. Both angry, and frustration. Now, we have to wait for the actual sentencing. I'm glad that we're going to have the opportunity to speak in front of the judge, and in front of her. Of course, and hear what she has to say."