Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga Following Outcry Over Bondage Campaign

The internet was in a tailspin after Balenciaga released a new campaign featuring bondage attire and children. The photos showed children holding bears dressed in bondage gear and were featured in a Summer 2023 runway show where the models wore "bruises" for make-up. Additionally, there were "hidden" props including court papers for the 2008 Supreme Court case, United States v. Williams, which focused on child sexual abuse.

The fashion house released an apology following the outcry.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," they wrote in a statement on Nov. 22. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms. We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

The famed reality star, Kim Kardashian, who has often worn and supported the brand also released a statement after fans begged her to address the issue.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on Nov. 27. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Supermodel Bella Hadid also reportedly removed images featuring Balenciaga from her Instagram.

On Nov. 28 it was revealed that Balenciaga is suing its production company following public outcry.

According to Yahoo! the fashion brand is "suing its production company, North Six Inc. alongside its agent Nicholas Des Jardins" for $25 million.