'Sister Wives' Star Welcomes Twin Boys

Mykelti Brown's twins Photo by Instagram

Mykelti Brown Padron has given birth to twin boys with her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

On Nov. 22 Mykelti shared several photos of her with the boys, named Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, announcing the birth.

According to People, who obtained exclusive details, the boys were born on Thursday, Nov. 17.

"Archer arrived first at 10:54 a.m., weighing 6.15 lbs and measuring 19 inches while Ace came two minutes later at 10:56 a.m., weighing 6.8 lbs and measuring 19 inches," the outlet reported.

In one of the photos shared with People, Robyn Brown is seen holding the babies, and in another Christine Brown is holding them.

"I'm so happy my boys are finally here and we're all doing well," Mykelti told the outlet.

Christine also shared a photo on Instagram, writing, "So obsessed with these new grandsons!! What a blessing. And, hey, we should talk about how INCREDIBLE Mykelti’s recovery is going! The nurses were BLOWN AWAY by how well she did! She’s just amazing!"

Another of Mykelti's mom's, Janelle Brown wrote "So in love already."

The twin's father Tony said, "I'm glad my sons have finally come to play!"

Mykelti is one of 15 children from Kody Brown and his four wives. The show "Sister Wives" centers around the polygamist Brown family. This season the show features Mykelti's mom Christine divorcing Kody and leaving the family.

Mykelti and Tony already have one child together, a daughter Avalon.

The twins are the fourth and fifth grandchild for Kody, with another grandchild on the way from his daughter Maddie Brown Brush and son-in-law Caleb Brush.