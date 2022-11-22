'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Todd and Julie Sentenced to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Photo by USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" will be heading to prison following their conviction for tax evasion.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21 the husband and wife duo were sentenced. Todd will serve "12 years [plus] 16 months probation and wife Julie sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation," according to Deadline.

Todd was originally facing 22 years and Julie faced about 12, so both were handed down lighter punishments than was expected. The couple were found guilty in June of "conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans, as well as a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS, tax evasion, while Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice," the outlet reported.

The show aired on USA Network and E! over the course of nine seasons, is no longer airing. The spin-off show, "Growing Up Chrisley" which features their children, has also been canceled.

During the show's heyday, it featured a wealthy family and their flamboyant father looking to build a department store. Todd became famous for his strict Southern rules, wild fashion, and his sometimes feminine demeanor.

According to Us Weekly, Todd was set to host a show called "Love Limo" was "set to feature Todd guiding singles in a limo for 20-minute blind dates" but that has since been scrapped as well.

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After a Car Accident

The family has been in the news for other reasons lately.

On Nov. 21, NBC News reported that Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie was hospitalized after a car accident. The accident happened on Nov. 12, "when a driver who was at a complete stop on I-65N felt the impact of another car hit him from behind," the report says. The driver of the second car was Grayson.

Grayson was sent to the hospital via an ambulance after telling those on the scene that he was "unable to recall anything from the accident."