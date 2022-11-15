Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release

Taylor Swift tour poster Taylor Swift

On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic.

According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."

Right now, tickets are still in the presale moment, with the general public having access to tickets on Friday, Nov. 18.

According to CNBC, "This will be the pop star’s first tour in over four years and the first tour after debuting four new last four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — plus the re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums."

This outage comes just after fans were scammed out of thousands of dollars for tickets purchased on a site called "Ticketfaster."

According to Newsweek, "TikTok user Yhara—under the username @edgybrowsstudio—shared her predicament to see if anyone has used "Ticketfaster" before and if it was 'legit,' to which fans immediately told her she was scammed."

She spent $1,500 for her Swift tickets, which are fake, the outlet reported.

Swift's tour is set to kick off on March 17 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. From there she'll travel to various cities throughout the United States through August 9 where she will close the show at SoFi Stadium with five shows over five days.

For more information on tickets, visit her official website.