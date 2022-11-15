Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling Truck

Kellen Bischoff Instagram

According to the Daily Voice, Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ was found dead at a recycling facility after climbing into a dumpster and being crushed to death by a recycling truck.

The body was found on Nov. 12 at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania around 8:20 am, according to a press release from District Attorney John T. Adams on Nov. 14.

The body was identified due to "unique" tattoos, the report said.

According to the outlet he was last seen in the early morning hours on Saturday leaving a house party. The police then found "security footage that showed Bischoff walking alone before climbing into a dumpster." A garbage truck arrived just hours later, "emptied the dumpster, compacted its contents" and left for the recycling center.

According to NBC Philadelphia, "police said they haven’t found any signs of foul play and Bischoff’s death appears to be accidental" and an autopsy was performed. The outlet also reported that the victim "graduated from Southern Regional High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and wrestling team."

Bischoff was the drummer in the band "Hellfire" according to a GoFundMe set up by one of his bandmates.

"Kellen was the drummer in our band Hellfire and was a dear friend of all of ours. He was very dedicated and passionate about music and our band. Due to his unfortunate and tragic passing we have set up this go fund me to help the bischoff family for any expenses such as the funeral," the website says. They are no longer accepting donations.