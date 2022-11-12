Watch Never-Before-Seen Deleted 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Scene

Planes, Trains and Automobiles Paramount Pictures

The 1987 holiday classic, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" starring John Candy and Steve Martin is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month, and to celebrate the moment, the studio has released a never-before-seen deleted clip.

Watch the New Deleted Scene From 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles'

The movie centers around two strangers who go through hell together to get back to their families for Thanksgiving and includes some of the most iconic moments in any comedy from the 80s.

According to People, "the scene is being released for the first time ever in a new digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of writer-director John Hughes' Thanksgiving-themed comedy, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. In the clip, Neal (Martin) and Del (Candy) share a meal on a flight with a third passenger in their row."

The new DVD will include "over an hour of previously unreleased deleted and extended scenes" which were discovered in the archive of the director who died in 2009, the outlet reported. It will also include "Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles," a two-part documentary on Hughes' life "Life Moves Pretty Fast," and "John Hughes for Adults."

According to ProVideo Coalition, the entire movie was filed across 85 days. The editor, Paul Hirsch, ACE, told the outlet that "there is an interesting story about the editing. The first cut was three hours and 45 minutes. The final film is 90 minutes."

The new DVD will be in stores and online on Nov. 22.