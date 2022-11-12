'The Crown' Season 5: Was Andrew Morton's Home Robbed for Writing Princess Diana Biography?

Andrew Morton Instagram

The second episode of season 5 of "The Crown", centers around the crumbling marriage of Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales. Specifically, it features the bombshell book Andrew Morton is writing about Princess Diana ... with her help.

The show highlights a robbery and threats that both Diana and Moton received when news of the book got back to the royal family.

But how accurate was the portrayal of the relationship between Morton, Diana, and the royal family.

Diana died in 1997 so no one will know how she feels about the show and we know the royal family isn't commenting, but Morton is.

“I was blown away by how authentic Elizabeth Debicki was in her portrayal of Diana. It was like being back in the room with her 30 years ago. It was unnerving. It was like being with a ghost. It spoke to me very clearly," Morton told the Daily Beast of the new season.

The book details the mistreatment of Diana, her eating disorder, and her suicide attempts.

According to Vogue, In June 1992, The Sunday Times ran the first excerpt from the book with the headline: “Diana driven to five suicide bids by ‘uncaring Charles’.”

According to Newsweek, who spoke to Morton, "he was twice warned efforts were being made to out the source for his bombshell biography Diana: Her True Story—even as a public backlash accused him of making up its dramatic revelations."

The only inaccuracy, according to Morton was the location of the robbery.

"The burglary took place at my office. It was not at my house. They've used my house for dramatic impact. It will convey the sense that this is like a royal version of All the President's Men. There is danger lurking in the shadows," he told Newsweek.

At the time, no one in the public knew it was Diana herself feeding Morton the news.

"I got two telephone calls separately, one from Arthur Edwards, a well-known photographer with contacts in the royal protection squad, and [Daily Mail columnist] Richard Kay before he became a friend of Diana, who also had contacts," Morton told the outlet. "They both said 'watch your phones, watch what you're saying, watch what you're doing because they are looking for your source and they are looking very carefully.'

At the time, many shops refused to sell it calling it "gossip."

"The ultimate irony is that the most banned royal book ever was the most truthful because it was the Princess of Wales herself who was the originator of it. In a way it shows you how eventually the truth will out but it takes a long time," he told the outlet.

Where is Andrew Morton Today?

The biography signaled the beginning of the end for both the royal marriage and the privacy of the royal family.

According to TIME, "Morton left the U.K. 10 years ago and, like his subjects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now calls California home."

He is still writing about the royal family and his latest book, The Queen: Her Life releases on Nov. 15.

"However many books I write for the rest of my days, I’ll always be remembered for one book, and that’s the Diana book," he told the outlet. "And that’s because of this extraordinary story, which you will see on The Crown, of a future Queen involved in a secret conspiracy with somebody she hardly knew—that was me."