'The Crown' Season 5: What Happened to the Queen's Royal Yacht Britannia?

AMY KAPLAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAeNU_0j8UKW7R00
Britannia (L) and Queen Elizabeth IIInstagram

In the first episode of "The Crown" Season 5, the show featured the Royal Yacht Britannia and juxtaposed its disrepair with the aging Queen Elizabeth. The Queen is seen asking the Prime Minister to have the government pay the hefty fees to keep it in working order, despite the country being in a recession.

What Ended up Happening to Britannia?

According to the Washington Post, the Britannia over "44 years of service, the ship sailed more than 1 million nautical miles — equivalent to more than 40 circumnavigations of the Earth — calling at more than 600 ports in 135 countries and projecting British influence around the world."

Throughout its lifetime it wasn't just a home-away-from-home for the Quenn but also used for state visits, and "when civil war broke out in South Yemen in 1986, Britannia was rerouted to help evacuate civilians" the outlet reported.

Did the Queen Really ask the British Government to Repair the Britannia?

In the show, the Queen insists that Prime Minister John Major agree to pay the costs to repair the ship, even after her first request goes denied.

“Here I am, coming to you, prime minister, on bended knee, for the sign-off, but I’m hoping that will be a formality," the Queen says in the show.

But how historically accurate is this moment?

No one will ever be sure exactly what was said between the Queen and Major but in 2003, the Sunday Telegraph cited that a source said “Neither the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh have ever expressed an opinion on the way the issue was handled and nor would they do so.”

In 1994, the ship was decommissioned.

“The yacht last underwent a major refit in 1987," Viscount Cranborne, House of Lords said at the time, according to Esquire. "A further refit at an estimated cost of some £17 million would be necessary in 1996–97 but would only prolong her life for a further five years. In view of her age, even after the refit she would be difficult to maintain and expensive to run. It has therefore been decided to decommission "Britannia" in 1997.”

Does the Royal Family Have a Yacht Today?

There is currently no royal yacht for the Windsor family. In 2021, the government announced it would build a new ship but in 2022 it was announced that "Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to scrap Boris Johnson's 'vanity' £250m national flagship" according to the Mirror.

