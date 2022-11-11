Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea Deal

Kelsey Turner YouTube

According to People, Kelsey Turner, 29, entered a plea deal in connection with the murder of "respected psychiatrist" 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.

The please deal was an Alford plea which means she pleads guilty but maintains her innocence. This is done when a defendant believes they will be convicted, even though they maintain they did not commit the crime.

The outlet reported that Turner plead to "charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder before reaching a plea deal this week. She is now facing 10 to 25 years in prison."

She was arrested in 2019 for the murder after his "body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in a desert area east of Las Vegas," the outlet reported. According to an autopsy, he "died from blunt force trauma to the head with the manner ruled a homicide."

Turner and Burchard were believed to be in an "intimate relationship" and he paid for her rent at her Las Vegas apartment for at least three months before his death as well as rent in a California home, the outlet says.

According to FOX 5 Vegas, Turner's boyfriend, Jon Kennison and her roommate Diana Pena were also arrested.

“I believe 100% she is guilty. My analogy of the whole thing is Kennison may have been the gun, but she pulled the trigger,” Judy Earp, Burchard's girlfriend told the outlet.

Pena and Kennison plead guilty in 2019. Kennison was "sentenced 18-45 years in prison in July 2022," the outlet reported. Pena has maintained her innocence as well.

“She has maintained throughout this entire case that she was not involved in the actual murder or the conspiracy to commit the murder,” her attorney Jess Matsuda told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And the plea is going to reflect that.”

Earp believes that Turner needs to spend significant time in prison for the killing.