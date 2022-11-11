Judge Overturns Conviction of Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Mother, Sister

Megan Hargan airfax County Police

According to WUSA9, a judge in Fairfax County, Va overturned Megan Hargan's double murder conviction of due to "juror misconduct."

The alleged double murder took place on July 14, 2017. Hargan was previously convicted of shooting her mother, Pamela Hargan, 63, and her sister, Helen Hargan, 23.

According to the outlet, her lawyer "had argued that Helen killed her mother with a rifle, and then used the same long gun to shoot herself in the head, as police originally believed."

The judge, Brett Kassabian, vacated the conviction due to a juror, Tasha Nix, allegedly re-enacting the moments following the killing in their own home, which is prohibited.

"Ms. Nix went home and used her own rifle to see if that was possible," a defense motion reads. "She tried to hold the rifle and maneuver it with one hand. She tried to see if it was possible to hold the rifle without leaving fingerprints. She tried to see if [it] was possible to shoot herself at the angle that the medical examiner explained to the jury. Based on these experiments at home, Ms. Nix concluded that she was unable to figure out a way that Helen Hargan could have committed suicide, due to the weight of the rifle itself and her inability to maneuver it in such a way to match the angles described by the Medical Examiner."

Prosecutors have claimed that she "shot both women and staged the scene to look like a murder-suicide," according to Oxygen.

According to the outlet, Hargan will get a new trial.

“We are disappointed that a juror’s inappropriate actions led to this double murder conviction being vacated,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement according to The Washington Post. “We are still committed to getting justice for the victims of this crime.”