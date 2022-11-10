Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast Slight

Bethenny Frankel Instagram

While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Luann de Lesseps commented on the news that her former "Real Housewives of New York" cast mate, Bethenny Frankel was starting a new podcast.

"Well, I think that she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," de Lesseps said on the podcast. "It sounds like a desperate search for a storyline for herself, and she's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times.

"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" said de Lesseps. "So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast, I don't think anybody wants to listen to."

Another former co-star also jumped on the anti-Frankle bandwagon.

“Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best,” Carole tweeted . “I mean right out the gate she trash-talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change."

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Former RHONY Cast Mates Luann De Lesseps and Carole Radziwill

Now, Frankel is firing back at her former friends.

"I hope they feel better soon, Frankel said while appearing on Access Online on Wednesday.

On Nov. 4, Frankel revealed a new project - a podcast recapping the reality series which made her famous. The podcast, named "ReWives" will premiere on Nov. 14 and will feature Frankel recapping and discussing iconic episodes of the show.

Frankel has previously been critical of the show.