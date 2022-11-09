'Love is Blind' Season 3 Couples: Where Are They Now?

Netflix's third season of the hit reality love experiment just aired and now that we've watched the entire season and the reunion it's leaving fans wanting more.

Five couples fell in love in the pods and got engaged without ever seeing what the other person looked like, they then lived together to see if the bond they felt in the pods would hold up in the real world.

Only two couples said "I do" at the altar, but that's not the end of the story for any of the 10 stars on the show.

Love is Blind 3: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa and Brennon might have been the most successful couple on the show. The pair connected quickly in the pods and, for the most part, had no big issues out of it, so it was no shocker they both said yes on their wedding day.

And you'll be happy to know they are still together and happily married.

“It’s amazing. It’s spicy, I like it,” Alfia told Page Six. “He’s just my person. He’s the greatest human being in the world. And to be able to be married to him is really just a blessing. I’m very, very blessed to have him.”

Love is Blind 3: Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Colleen and Matt almost didn't make it early on. A tense incident at the pool with Cole nearly derailed the couple but they were able to work past it and ended up married at the end of the show. During the reunion, the pair admitted they still weren't living together which cause a bit of a red flag warning.

“I knew that I love him and I don’t want my life without him, so I just kept going with how I was feeling,” Colleen told Page Six. “So the day of, I was just still toying with that question, but I wanted to go with my gut. As soon as I saw him crying, walking down the aisle, like, there was no hesitation. As soon as we locked eyes, when I saw him, it was an overwhelming feeling that I knew that that was my person.”

The good news is these two are still together.

Now for the couples that were not so lucky in love ...

Love is Blind 3: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada

Raven didn't make a lot of fans early on in the show, but once she and SK were engaged the viewers began to figure her out. So when SK said no on the alter no one was more shocked than the fans (except maybe Raven).

But at the reunion, we learned that the couple was back together and dating long distance.

“We had the chance to talk and talk things over and see things from each other’s perspective,” SK told Page Six. “I think our relationship was very, very unique from the beginning. It [was] Iike bringing two different worlds together and, at the time, I just didn’t think adding marriage on top of that would resolve those differences. It would rather make it more complicated.”

Love is Blind 3: Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez

Bartise and Nacy struggled pretty much the whole show. So it was no shock with Bartise left Nacy hanging on the alter after he said no.

“I think my happy ending was him saying no. I didn’t see it in that moment, but I think for me it was black-and-white. ‘You said no, I said yes, I’m out,’” Nancy told Page Six. “So yeah, I think for me it was like, ‘Thank you for saying no because you weren’t my person.’”

At the reunion, many of the female cast mates accused Bartise of moving on with a "tall blonde" just one day after the wedding.

There's no lady featured on Bartise's Instagram so if he is seeing someone he's keeping it close to the vest. Nancy also appears to be single still.

Love is Blind 3: Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey

Cole and Zanab might be the most controversial couple of the season. Cole exhibited poor behavior towards Zanab including body shaming that she claims happened off-camera.

On the alter Zanab had a moment of clarity and blasted Cole for his treatment and even told him that he single handily destroyed her self-confidence. At the reunion, Cole cried and apologized to the entire cast for his behavior and asked to remain friends with Zanab.

“This whole thing skyrocketed me onto a self-love journey,” Zanab told Page Six. “So I do think I got a happy ending because I’m in a really great place. I’ve just been loving on myself for the past year, and if the right man wants to come along, she’s ready.”

It doesn't look like Zanab or Cole is dating, according to their Instagrams.

