Nurse Allegedly Amputated Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use for Taxidermy

According to The Washington Post, Mary K. Brown a nurse in Wisconsin is accused of amputating a patient's foot for taxidermy purposes.

An affidavit, obtained by the newspaper claims that on May 27 she amputated the right foot and then "told colleagues that her family owned a taxidermy shop" where she planned to display the foot along with a sign that said, “wear your boots kids.”

She was charged last week, according to the outlet, with "two felonies: mayhem and intentionally causing great bodily harm to an elderly person" and faces "up to 92 years in prison if convicted."

The incident occurred at the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is run by Kevin Larson who claims “The person identified is not employed with our community."

The alleged victim was a patient at the center after having fallen at home and gotten frostbite on both his feet when the heat in his home went out. The outlet reported that "nursing home employees described his feet as 'black like a mummy.'"

According to the affidavit, the patient's "death was imminent" and Brown was treating him for rolling out of bed and re-injuring his feet.

The nurse allegedly asked Brown asked Larson "for permission to amputate" but was denied because "he thought the man would die within hours." When he did not die, Brown amputated the foot.

She reportedly asked two unidentified nurses to help stabilize the foot before "cutting the foot with gauze scissors." One of the unidentified nurses stated that the patient's grip on her hand was “extremely tight and he was moaning a little bit.” Two days later the patient allegedly said he “felt everything and it hurt very bad."

According to another nurse, the foot was "placed in a red biohazard bag and put in a freezer" and Brown said she wanted to "take it home to preserve it."

According to police, Brown "stated she was trying to make the quality of life better for him. When she is thinking of herself in his condition, she would have wanted it off.”