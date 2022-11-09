Jennifer Aniston Opens up About Infertility Issues for the First Time: 'I Don’t Have Anything to Hide'

Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Actress Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about infertility issues in a recent interview with Allure.

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care. I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

Aniston says that "nobody" knew about her infertility issues and she struggled with the public speculating about why she and her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and never had children.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," she told the outlet. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

The Public Thought Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Broke up Over Children: 'It Was Absolute Lies'

Aniston, 58, was often criticized by the public for not having a baby, which was heightened when Pitt and Aniston split. Pitt left Aniston and married actress Angelina Jolie with which they share six children by birth and adoption.

But despite having never had a child, Aniston doesn't think she's missing anything.

“I have zero regrets,” she told the outlet. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

She also pointed out how different it is for women to choose their career over motherhood.

“I just cared about my career,” she said. “And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking on the Set of 'Friends'

Aniston is best known for her role in the hit TV show "Friends" in which she appeared alongside Matthew Perry. The actor, who has struggled with substance abuse, recently revealed in an interview that Aniston played a role in his recovery.

"You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills," he wrote in his book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

He went on to explain that Aniston confronted him about his drinking. "I know you're drinking," he wrote about the woman he once had a crush on. "I had long since gotten over her — ever since she started dating Brad Pitt, I was fine — and had worked out exactly how long to look at her without it being awkward, but still, to be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating. And I was confused."

He says that she told him the cast and crew knew as well.

"'We can smell it,' she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural 'we' hit me like a sledgehammer," Perry wrote in the book.