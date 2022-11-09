'Real Housewives' Husband Named in Lawsuit for Alleged Coverup of Sexual Assault and Blackmail

Robyn and Juan Dixon Instagram

The ex-husband and fiance of "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Robyn Dixon was named in a lawsuit alleging he took part in a coverup.

According to the Baltimore Brew, Juan Dixon was named in a lawsuit alleging that a "Coppin State University assistant basketball coach catfished a player online into providing intimate photos and texts, then blackmailed him into videotaping a sexual encounter before publicizing the material when the player resisted further demands for sex."

The accused, Lucian Brownlee, allegedly hired by Dixon, is the main accuser in the suit but Dixon is also implicated in the lawsuit for failing to "take action when informed of Brownlee’s actions."

The player, Ibn Williams, was allegedly "harassed, tormented and sexually assaulted."

Willams' lawyer, Daniel Epstein, says that Dixon "having prior knowledge of issues with Brownlee according to the complaint, should never have placed him in a position of authority over players."

Dixon is the former husband of Robyn, and her current fiance as the couple have since rekindled their romance. The couple has been featured on the show for the last seven seasons.

Robyn Dixon Says RHOP Brought Her and Juan Dixon Back Together

She spoke about the couple's reconciliation and credits the show for bringing them back together.

"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," Robyn told People during BravoCon 2022. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

The couple was initially married from 2005 to 2012 and share two children together. When they split they remained living together for their kids. In 2019 they got engaged and obtained a marriage license, but so far, no ceremony has taken place.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I,” Robyn wrote on Instagram when they shared the news of the engagement. “We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”