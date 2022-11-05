'90 Day Fiance' Stars Stacey Silva, Florian Sukaj Get Married for a Second Time (Photos)

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Instagram

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have tied the knot (again).

Silva, who appeared alongside her sister on "90 Day Fiance" and their spin-off show "Darcey & Stacey" married her longtime boyfriend during the COVID-19 shutdown before his K1 Visa expired. The first wedding, done in secret in their studio apartment appeared on the show.

Now, they've done it again and it appears it was done on a much larger scale.

"They Said I Do (again!) Visit TLC.com to see more photos from Stacey and Florian’s wedding, and get ready for a new season of #DarceyAndStacey coming January 2023," the photo of the wedding was captioned on Instagram.

TLC has a large image gallery of the nuptials.

According to People, the wedding took place on Nov. 3 at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut, where the couple live.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Silva told the outlet. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking."

The pair, and their relationship troubles, have been featured on the show for multiple seasons.

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," she told the outlet. "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

Stacey's sister Darcey was the first to be featured on the show but after the pair began collecting a cult following, and both women were dealing with international relationships, the network created a show just for them.