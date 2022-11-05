Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcement

Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel Instagram

Former "Real Housewives of New York" co-stars Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel are still feuding, despite no longer being on the show together.

While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, de Lesseps commented on the news that Frankel was starting a new podcast.

"Well, I think that she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," de Lesseps said on the podcast. "It sounds like a desperate search for a storyline for herself, and she's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times.

"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" said de Lesseps. "So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast, I don't think anybody wants to listen to."

Bethenny Frankel Has Started a New 'Real Housewives' Rewatch Podcast

On Nov. 4, Frankel revealed a new project - a podcast recapping the reality series which made her famous. The podcast, named "ReWives" will premiere on Nov. 14 and will feature iconic episodes of the show, including the RHONJ table flip, the RHOBH dinner party from hell, and Frankel's own experience - scary island.

But despite reliving the episodes, she says she won't rehash the drama.

"We don't delve into that territory," Frankel told People. "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it's really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it."

Frankel, who appeared on RHONY from seasons 1 through 3 and again from seasons 7 through 11, has been vocal about her desire to remain off the show.

When Andy Cohen announced the show would be split into two shows, one the traditional style and the other featuring only old cast members, Frankel was an immediate idea for a return.

But she shot that down quickly.

"Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] Housewives announcement," she said on her podcast "Just B" shortly after the spin-off was announced. "So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, 'Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?' Meaning, would I come back."

She says that there's no way Bravo could afford to have her back.

"When asked, I say, 'There's a number, but I don't think you can afford it,'" she said.