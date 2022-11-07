Everything to Know About Sally McNeil the Bodybuilder Killer

AMY KAPLAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An0kJ_0iyrtxaW00
Sally McNeilNetflix

On March 19, 1996, bodybuilder, Sally McNeil, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1995 shooting death of her husband, professional bodybuilder, Ray McNeil. Netflix just released a three-part docuseries "Killer Sally" which brought the Valentine's Day killing back into the public eye with interviews with the friends and family of both Sally and Ray.

But here are four things about Sally you might now know.

1. Where Is Sally McNeil Now?

When Sally was convicted of killing her husband Ray, she was sentenced to 19 years to life. She ended up serving 25 years and was paroled in 2020.

“I didn’t deserve this sentence of 19 years to life,” Sally said at the end of the series “I want to file an appeal on what happened, but I’m just so happy I’m free. I don’t care anymore. I’m free.”

Prior to her parole, she was serving time at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California and then after release to the Veterans Transitional Center in California, according to Bustle.

2. The Documentary Was About Domestic Violence, Not Murder, Director Says

Fans of true crime flocked to the documentary but quickly learned the story centered less on the murder itself and more on how the courts and public opinion judged the idea of Sally as a victim of domestic due to her physique.

"I have no interest in gratuitous true crime," the director, Nanette Burstein, told The Guardian. "That is what really attracted me to the story — it was really about domestic violence, and it's about gender roles."

She went on to say the public's opinion that Sally couldn't possibly be a victim due to her strength, was the wrong assertion.

“Some of it was also pointing out how inane some of the argument was, that she couldn’t have possibly been a victim because she was too strong. Which is absurd," Burstein said.

3. Sally Married Again, This Time to Norfleet Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYU60_0iyrtxaW00
Sally McNeil and Norfleet StewartNetflix

Following her release from prison, Sally met and married her third husband, Norfleet Stewart. Sally's now adult son John walked her down the aisle.

According to the Cinemaholic, Stewart "lives in California, where he’s enjoying his retirement with Sally. He is originally from Compton, California, and studied at Centennial High School, but later spent some time in Marina, California, as well. During Norfleet’s free time, he looks forward to the great outdoors and long drives."

4. Anthony Lowden, Sally's First Husband Thinks 'It Could Have Been Me'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLeby_0iyrtxaW00
Sally McNeilNetflix

According to HITC, Anthony Lowden, the first husband of Sally and the father of at least one of her children, felt that he could have easily been the victim of murder at the hands of Sally.

"As sure as Ray McNeil lies dead, it could've been me," Loweden told the San Diego Union-Tribune. He also described Sally as “unhinged."

The NY Daily News reported several incidents with Sally prior to Ray's murder.

"She had been arrested in 1990 for pulling a pistol on Lowden and shattering his car windows with a crowbar," the outlet reported. "Days later, she had a violent fight with McNeil and dropped a 70-pound weight on his car from a balcony as he was leaving her. Also in 1990, she was sprayed with Mace after she fought with police officers who were called to investigate the wellbeing of her children."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sally McNeil# Ray McNeil# Netflix# True Crime# Killer Sally

Comments / 0

Published by

Amy Kaplan is a sports and entertainment writer.

Las Vegas, NV
336 followers

More from AMY KAPLAN

New York City, NY

Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast Slight

While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Luann de Lesseps commented on the news that her former "Real Housewives of New York" cast mate, Bethenny Frankel was starting a new podcast.

Read full story

'Love is Blind' Season 3 Couples: Where Are They Now?

Netflix's third season of the hit reality love experiment just aired and now that we've watched the entire season and the reunion it's leaving fans wanting more. Five couples fell in love in the pods and got engaged without ever seeing what the other person looked like, they then lived together to see if the bond they felt in the pods would hold up in the real world.

Read full story

Nurse Allegedly Amputated Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use for Taxidermy

According to The Washington Post, Mary K. Brown a nurse in Wisconsin is accused of amputating a patient's foot for taxidermy purposes. An affidavit, obtained by the newspaper claims that on May 27 she amputated the right foot and then "told colleagues that her family owned a taxidermy shop" where she planned to display the foot along with a sign that said, “wear your boots kids.”

Read full story
9 comments

Jennifer Aniston Opens up About Infertility Issues for the First Time: 'I Don’t Have Anything to Hide'

Actress Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about infertility issues in a recent interview with Allure. “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t fucking care. I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

Read full story

'Real Housewives' Husband Named in Lawsuit for Alleged Coverup of Sexual Assault and Blackmail

The ex-husband and fiance of "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Robyn Dixon was named in a lawsuit alleging he took part in a coverup. According to the Baltimore Brew, Juan Dixon was named in a lawsuit alleging that a "Coppin State University assistant basketball coach catfished a player online into providing intimate photos and texts, then blackmailed him into videotaping a sexual encounter before publicizing the material when the player resisted further demands for sex."

Read full story

Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl via Surrogate

On Monday, Nov. 7, actress Rebel Wilson announced she had welcomed a baby girl. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Read full story

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown: Christine Isn't Divorced Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'

Robyn Brown, the fourth wife of Kody Brown from the TLC show "Sister Wives" has thoughts about the divorce between Christine and Kody Brown. "Christine just saying she's divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs," Robyn said in a confessional during Sunday's episode. "We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval. Usually they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she's not divorced. But I don't know."

Read full story
9 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO Loss

Aidos Yerbossynuly, a Kazakhstani boxer is reportedly in a coma after his 12th-round KO on Saturday night in Minneapolis, MN according to Fight Freaks Unite. The outlet reported that they received the news from "a source with knowledge of the situation" who informed the publication that the fighter was "transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation, where he remained hospitalized Sunday night in a medically induced coma due to bleeding on the brain."

Read full story
9 comments

New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022

Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.

Read full story
2 comments
Moab, UT

Gabby Petito's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against Police

According to ABC News, Gabby Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah police department. Petito's parents believe that if the police had done a better job when responding to a possible domestic dispute weeks before her murder, she might still be alive.

Read full story
7 comments

Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is taking a stand against Elon Musk. On Saturday she took to Instagram to reveal that she had left Twitter shortly after Musk took over and laid off a good portion of the employees.

Read full story
9 comments
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter Dead at 34

According to TMZ, Aaron Carter has died. The outlet reported that sources told them Carter had been found in his bathtub in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday morning. Police confirmed to TMZ that they "received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub."

Read full story
1 comments
Oakley, CA

Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in California

According to a press release from the City of Oakley Police Department, the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been recovered. "Yesterday afternoon a local resident of the Plymouth, California area discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains," the release said. "The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of what was found, and members of the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and did recover the remains."

Read full story

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Stacey Silva, Florian Sukaj Get Married for a Second Time (Photos)

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have tied the knot (again). Silva, who appeared alongside her sister on "90 Day Fiance" and their spin-off show "Darcey & Stacey" married her longtime boyfriend during the COVID-19 shutdown before his K1 Visa expired. The first wedding, done in secret in their studio apartment appeared on the show.

Read full story
55 comments
New York City, NY

Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcement

Former "Real Housewives of New York" co-stars Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel are still feuding, despite no longer being on the show together. While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, de Lesseps commented on the news that Frankel was starting a new podcast.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death Penalty

Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death over Labor Day weekend. Police said Robert Telles, a former Clark County public official, was caught on camera murdering German outside of his Las Vegas home. According to 8 News Now, Telles' DNA was also found under the fingernails of the victim. Telles, who often Tweeted at German and his coverage, pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas court.

Read full story
9 comments
Delphi, IN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.

Read full story
8 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Fans following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cyberbully mystery may finally be getting some answers. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Diana Jenkins knows who is behind the cyber attack on her castmate's son.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy