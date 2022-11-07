Everything to Know About Sally McNeil the Bodybuilder Killer

Sally McNeil Netflix

On March 19, 1996, bodybuilder, Sally McNeil, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1995 shooting death of her husband, professional bodybuilder, Ray McNeil. Netflix just released a three-part docuseries "Killer Sally" which brought the Valentine's Day killing back into the public eye with interviews with the friends and family of both Sally and Ray.

But here are four things about Sally you might now know.

1. Where Is Sally McNeil Now?

When Sally was convicted of killing her husband Ray, she was sentenced to 19 years to life. She ended up serving 25 years and was paroled in 2020.

“I didn’t deserve this sentence of 19 years to life,” Sally said at the end of the series “I want to file an appeal on what happened, but I’m just so happy I’m free. I don’t care anymore. I’m free.”

Prior to her parole, she was serving time at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California and then after release to the Veterans Transitional Center in California, according to Bustle.

2. The Documentary Was About Domestic Violence, Not Murder, Director Says

Fans of true crime flocked to the documentary but quickly learned the story centered less on the murder itself and more on how the courts and public opinion judged the idea of Sally as a victim of domestic due to her physique.

"I have no interest in gratuitous true crime," the director, Nanette Burstein, told The Guardian. "That is what really attracted me to the story — it was really about domestic violence, and it's about gender roles."

She went on to say the public's opinion that Sally couldn't possibly be a victim due to her strength, was the wrong assertion.

“Some of it was also pointing out how inane some of the argument was, that she couldn’t have possibly been a victim because she was too strong. Which is absurd," Burstein said.

3. Sally Married Again, This Time to Norfleet Stewart

Sally McNeil and Norfleet Stewart Netflix

Following her release from prison, Sally met and married her third husband, Norfleet Stewart. Sally's now adult son John walked her down the aisle.

According to the Cinemaholic, Stewart "lives in California, where he’s enjoying his retirement with Sally. He is originally from Compton, California, and studied at Centennial High School, but later spent some time in Marina, California, as well. During Norfleet’s free time, he looks forward to the great outdoors and long drives."

4. Anthony Lowden, Sally's First Husband Thinks 'It Could Have Been Me'

Sally McNeil Netflix

According to HITC, Anthony Lowden, the first husband of Sally and the father of at least one of her children, felt that he could have easily been the victim of murder at the hands of Sally.

"As sure as Ray McNeil lies dead, it could've been me," Loweden told the San Diego Union-Tribune. He also described Sally as “unhinged."

The NY Daily News reported several incidents with Sally prior to Ray's murder.

"She had been arrested in 1990 for pulling a pistol on Lowden and shattering his car windows with a crowbar," the outlet reported. "Days later, she had a violent fight with McNeil and dropped a 70-pound weight on his car from a balcony as he was leaving her. Also in 1990, she was sprayed with Mace after she fought with police officers who were called to investigate the wellbeing of her children."