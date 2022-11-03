RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins Bravo

Fans following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cyberbully mystery may finally be getting some answers.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Diana Jenkins knows who is behind the cyber attack on her castmate's son.

“Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” a source told the outlet. “She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is being made in this case, every step of the way.”

One of those accounts, @queenofthetea_ commented racially motivated hate to Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax Nilon following an episode of the show where his mother and Jenkins were arguing.

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us," the message to Nilon read.

According to the outlet, "Jenkins’ attorneys are pursuing additional subpoenas in hopes of producing more evidence linking the individual behind @queenofthetea_ to the wider attack on Beauvais’ son."

The account is no longer active on Instagram, where the cyber attacks occurred.

According to Radar Online, the bully has been "linked to an IP address and telephone number in California" after records were obtained from Meta.

"Diana is absolutely thrilled by this news," a source told the outlet. "She cannot wait to get concrete proof so that the person behind the attack can be identified publicly and held accountable for their despicable conduct."

Jenkins also filed a lawsuit in September against the unnamed people involved in the targeted attack on Nilon.

"The lawsuit alleged that an unknown person or persons orchestrated the attack on Jax — using bots to conceal their identity — with the intent of framing Jenkins as she and Beauvais feuded on 'RHOBH' and on social media," Page Six reported.

Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Diana Jenkins Is Behind the Cyber Bully Attack of Her 14-Year-Old Son

During an episode of the RHOBH reunion, Beauvais said she believed that Jenkins was behind the attack as many of the messages were defending the cast member.

Andy Cohen asked Beauvais if she felt Jenkins was behind the attack.

"Diana there are a lot of people right now accusing you of being behind the bots that went after Garcelle's 14-year-old. Garcelle was there a point where you thought she was behind it?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah, I did. If I'm gonna be honest, I did think she was behind it, absolutely," she said.

Jenkins denied being involved.

"I don't know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax," she said on the show.

She also says she is doing her own investigation into who is behind the cyber attacks.

"There's nothing to say honestly," Beauvais said on the Glamour Woman of the Year red carpet when asked about Jenkins' investigation. "I'm doing my own investigation, so I'm waiting for mine. That's all that matters."