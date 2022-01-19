The Art of Mindful Eating

Do you find yourself distracted while you eat? Are you consumed by your phone or merely by the thoughts of your never-ending To-Do list for the day?

Mindful eating is the practice of focusing on the sensations you feel while you eat and fully experiencing the meal without judgment towards yourself (Nelson, 2017). Mindful eating involves taking a break from the busyness of life to be present and aware during a meal instead of rushing through it. Mindful eating increases not only the enjoyment of a meal but can improve trust in yourself, self-acceptance, and patience and reduce judgment and guilt.

How can you eat mindfully?

Sit down in a quiet, comfortable space. Take small bites. Chew slowly.

Ask yourself some of the following questions.

1) What flavors do I taste? Smell?

2) How does the food feel in my mouth?

3) Is the food warm or cool?

4) How does the utensil feel in my hand?

5) What emotions are present while I eat?

6) Am I enjoying the meal?

7) Are my foods nourishing me?

8) Am I focusing on my food? Or on my phone?

9) Did I enjoy preparing this meal?

Remember, mindful eating is not driven by any specific outcome, but it is more process-oriented (Nelson, 2017). Therefore the focus is not on weight loss or any other measurable goal. Mindful eating intends to help you appreciate eating without worrying about restriction or feeling guilt about food. You are building a non-judgmental eating environment where you can feel trust and acceptance of yourself.

Amy Kaczor, MS, RD, LDN

