Self-Acceptance is Important for Everyone

Amy Gerreyn

Self-acceptance is important because it helps you accept yourself as you are. If you’re not happy with certain aspects of your life, self-acceptance will help you change things for the better.

Self-acceptance isn’t something that most people have naturally anymore, our societal values have a major role there. We need a lot of hard work to be able to accept our flaws and failings instead of running away from them.

Self-esteem issues can cause a whole host of serious problems in the future—so being able to accept your flaws is as important as it gets! You don’t want to spend your entire life hating on yourself and limiting your growth just because of that.

Photo byAmy Gerreyn

Self-Acceptance is a Core Part of Growth

One of the best reasons to work on self-acceptance is because it’s a powerful gateway to growth. The more you accept yourself, the more room there is to grow and change.

For example, let’s say there’s a part of your life you don’t like. You can either embrace it and accept it or make a small change to better yourself in order to accept it.

An example of this is dieting

Dieting can be done for various reasons, including losing weight, gaining muscle, increase in protein intake, normalising hormones or increasing energy output. All of these reasons to start dieting are in order to change something about yourself, to grow and change to a better version of yourself.

Self-Acceptance is Good for Your Health

Self-acceptance is a powerful way to stay healthy. If you’re unhappy with certain aspects of your life, it’s only going to hurt you in the long run. If you’re healthy, self-acceptance is going to help you be the healthiest version of yourself. You’re less likely to binge if you’re happy with yourself. You’re less likely to make unhealthy decisions if you’re happy with yourself. Self-acceptance is a great way to stay healthy because it increases your likelihood of positive lifestyle changes.

Self-Acceptance Makes You More Likely To Take Action

Self-acceptance is also going to make you more likely to take action. Why? Because you’re going to feel more confident in yourself, which means you’re going to be more likely to take action. So if you want to lose weight, you’re going to be more likely to do so because you know in your heart of hearts that you’re capable of it. You’re also going to be more likely to take action if you’re happy with yourself and your life. Why risk messing up your life when you know you’re capable of handling it? This is also something that works in reverse. If you’re not happy with your life, you’re going to be more likely to blame outside factors—usually other people and circumstances. You’re going to be less likely to actually do something about it.

Self-Acceptance is Vital For Career Growth

If you want to grow as an individual, you need to be able to accept yourself. You can’t like something about yourself if you don’t like other aspects of your life too. For example, let’s say you’re in a profession you don’t enjoy. If you don’t accept yourself, you’re going to be miserable. You’re going to blame other people and circumstances for your unhappiness—and that’s not going to get you anywhere. You need to accept yourself, your career, and your life as it is. You do that, and then you can grow and accept other parts of your life too. Self-acceptance is also important for developing and maintaining a successful career. If you’re unhappy, you’re not going to be able to focus on your job like you need to be. You’re also going to be more likely to blame outside factors—friends, the job, etc.—rather than getting to the bottom of things.

Photo byAmy Gerreyn

Self-Acceptance is Vital For Maintaining Relationships

Self-acceptance is important for maintaining relationships. Why? Because if someone is treating you badly, you’re going to be more likely to blame other people rather than accepting yourself and your own part in things. You’re not going to get anywhere with that. You need to accept yourself, your part in things, and your part in relationships. If someone is mistreating you, you’re going to be more likely to blame other people rather than accept yourself and your own part in things. If you don’t accept yourself, you’re going to be less likely to find a way to move forward. You’re going to blame other people when in reality, it’s down to you.

Self-Acceptance Encourages Positive Behaviour

If you care about self-growth, the last really cool thing you need to accept yourself is the importance of positive behaviour. What is positive behaviour? It’s when you do things that make you happy. You might do that by going out with your friends, watching your favourite movie, or doing something creative. The point is that you’re doing things that make you happy. If you don’t accept yourself, you’re going to be more likely to blame other people for your unhappiness. You’re going to be less likely to try new things that make you happy. You’re going to be less likely to accept that happiness is a positive thing. If you don’t accept yourself, you’re going to blame other people for your unhappiness. You’re going to be less likely to accept that happiness is a positive thing. Self-acceptance isn’t easy, but it’s worth it. It’s possible to accept your flaws and failings, and that can only make you a happier person.

A blogger experienced in self-love, self-confidence and mental health. My articles bring tips and tricks to truly accept yourself, help others love themselves and how to cope when other people are dealing with mental health issues.

