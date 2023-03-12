Developing strategies to manage a bad mental health day before they happen

Amy Gerreyn

Managing your bad mental health days can be a challenge, and experimenting with different strategies is going to be the easiest way to find out what method works best for you. As a starting point, try these 3 methods the next time you have a bad mental health day.

  1. Practice self-care: Engage in activities that promote self-care.
  2. Connect with supportive people: Reach out to friends or family members who can offer support and understanding.
  3. Practice mindfulness: Engage in mindfulness practices such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga to help you stay centred and reduce stress and anxiety.

If you want even more ways to manage your mental health, join my email tribe and subscribe to my posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r25jr_0lFrEfNr00
Photo byAmy Gerreyn

Try a few strategies before you have a bad day

There are also things you can do to help reduce your bad mental health days. Just like the above, try different methods to see what works best for you.

  1. Practice managing negative self-talk: Negative self-talk can lead to negative emotions and feelings of hopelessness and sadness.
  2. Getting enough sleep every night: going to bed at the same time every night or within half an hour of that time, and waking up at the same time every morning.
  3. Finding a hobby that brings a lot of thought: Doing an activity where you actively have to think about what you are doing will help to give you some direction.

Developing strong coping skills for bad days

Once you are having a bad mental health day, it's important to look at things that can help you improve your day and mood. Give the following a try and let me know below if any helped you:

  • Deep breathing
  • Visualization exercises: imagining you are in an environment you find relaxing
  • Spend time doing your hobby, the more physical it is the better
  • Talk to a loved one: Reach out to someone who has gone through something similar and gain some insight
  • Avoid alcohol and drugs: Both change your mood and can exacerbate your bad mental health

Recognizing your mental health triggers is important in order to be able to reduce how many bad days you have and how bad they are. Remember to look at your emotions and changes in your lifestyle to recognise the early stages of bad mental health days.

Another important thing to note is that seeking help in the form of a therapist or counsellor does not mean weakness or mean you are a hopeless cause. Reaching out to a professional means that you are taking your health into your own hands and you want to have the best life for yourself.

*This post is a copy of the original blog post found here

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health awareness# mental health days# bad mental health# self acceptance# improve mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

A blogger experienced in self-love, self-confidence and mental health. My articles bring tips and tricks to truly accept yourself, help others love themselves and how to cope when other people are dealing with mental health issues.

N/A
120 followers

More from Amy Gerreyn

Self-Acceptance is Important for Everyone

Self-acceptance is important because it helps you accept yourself as you are. If you’re not happy with certain aspects of your life, self-acceptance will help you change things for the better.

Read full story
1 comments

A few warning signs of a bad mental health day can

There are many ways to identify when you are having a bad mental health day and it will often depend on what kind of issue you are dealing with. The more you practice being in the moment and understanding your triggers and emotions, you will be able to know what causes your bad mental health days.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding your mental health can help you learn to accept yourself as you are

Did you know, that understanding your mental health is as important as remembering to drink water and eat food every day? Mental health is one of the big pillars of your overall health, and learning how to embrace your flaws and understand your emotions and choices will lead to self-acceptance and improve your mental health.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-care can be done by anyone at any time, at any place.

Self-care is an essential step to maintaining happiness. Self-care is about ensuring you are taking care of your mental, physical and emotional health. Self-care can be many different things and can be done in many ways. Some people prefer taking a long bath, some people prefer eating healthily.

Read full story
1 comments

What self-care ideas can you do with other people?

Self-care can be done in various ways, in fact, there are many things that you can do with other people and also within your own life that won't impact others' lives too much.

Read full story

What is self-deprivation, how do you break the cycle and how do you gain self-acceptance?

Self-acceptance is the ability to accept yourself for who you are, without judgement. Self-deprivation is a cycle of thinking negatively about yourself and feeling like there’s nothing good to come from you. When you’re in a self-deprivation cycle, it can be difficult to break out of. How do you stop the self-deprivation cycle? Here are 9 ways to learn self-acceptance so that it becomes easier each time.

Read full story

Is self-care really all it's cracked up to be? Discover ways you can start self-care at home and it's benefits.

Self-care refers to tasks that care for your mental, physical, emotional, social and spiritual health. Tasks can be from any one of these areas, and many can overlap into a few.

Read full story

What are mental health planners and how can you use it to your benefit?

Mental health trackers are vital for keeping track of your mental health in an easy way. Keeping track of your mental health will allow you to see the trends of your good and bad days.

Read full story
2 comments

Exam time can be a stressful time; reducing stress can be done in many ways, here are my tried and true methods.

Exam stress is very real; high levels of anxiety are often found in students around exam time. There are many things that attribute to it, many long hours spent studying, sleepless nights and fretting that you won't do well.

Read full story

Developing confidence and self-esteem for people of all ages; some simple stepping stones

The road to success is littered with failures. It’s how you deal with them that determines your future. Self-confidence and self-esteem are essential for anyone looking to succeed in life. Without it, achieving your goals can be challenging. Fortunately, there are many practical ways to boost your confidence and self-esteem so you can tackle the world head on.

Read full story

Self-love 30-day challenge; a guided post for a months worth of self-love bundled into a challenge to push yourself

Did you know that January is the most common month for people to start a self-improvement resolution? That’s right — New Year, New You resolutions are most popular in January. Most resolutions are made to be completed in 12 months, but is that really what is viable with self-love? The short answer is no.

Read full story

Learning to love yourself; where can beginners start for learning self-love

Have you been wanting to start a self-love journey for some time but don't know where to start? Do you get confused about where the line is between self-love and selfishness? Do you get worried that people will think you are being selfish?

Read full story

Confidence can be learnt at all stages of life, at any place and at any time.

Confidence is the key to unlocking your potential and achieving anything you want. Confidence is a way of thinking about yourself that impacts how you see the world and interact with others. If you feel good about yourself and believe in your abilities, then you are more likely to tackle new challenges and thrive under pressure.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy