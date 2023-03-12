A few warning signs of a bad mental health day can

Photo by Amy Gerreyn

There are many ways to identify when you are having a bad mental health day and it will often depend on what kind of issue you are dealing with. The more you practice being in the moment and understanding your triggers and emotions, you will be able to know what causes your bad mental health days.

If you want more tips about how to identify if you are having a bad mental health day, Join my email tribe and follow my account.

Identify your triggers

Bad mental health days can be triggered by a range of factors, including but not limited to:

stress

trauma

lack of sleep

hormonal changes

seasonal changes

sadness

conflict

Practice makes perfect

Bad mental health days feel pretty crap when you're having them. You generally feel down and hopeless, but there can be a good thing to come out of them. If you practice being mindful of your triggers and how they affect your mood and general health, you will be able to combat your mental health faster.

What can happen during a bad mental health day?

The effects of bad mental health days can vary from person to person, but they can have a significant impact on one's quality of life and ability to function if they deal with them often.

Bad mental health days can make it difficult to concentrate, complete daily tasks, and engage in meaningful conversations or activities. You may feel hopeless and worthless, you may have low energy or general fatigue and may find the activities you usually enjoy don't give you much energy at that time.

You may find that you get angry at things you normally have patience with, and you may find you either can't sleep or want to sleep for an abnormally long time. You may also find your appetite changes, whether it be always being hungry and stress eating, or not having any appetite at all.

Recognizing your mental health triggers is important in order to be able to reduce how many bad days you have and how bad they are. Remember to look at your emotions and changes in your lifestyle to recognise the early stages of bad mental health days.

*This post is a copy of the original blog post found here