Self-care can be done by anyone at any time, at any place.

Amy Gerreyn

Self-care is an essential step to maintaining happiness. Self-care is about ensuring you are taking care of your mental, physical and emotional health. Self-care can be many different things and can be done in many ways. Some people prefer taking a long bath, some people prefer eating healthily.

How self-care helps self-love

Self-care is all about spending time on yourself, for yourself. Self-care doesn't have to be anything expensive or time-consuming, it can be as simple as snuggling up with a blanket and hot chocolate whilst watching your favourite movie because that makes you happy.

Self-love is all about prioritising your wants and needs and being happy within yourself. Self-care forces you to spend time doing the things that you like, therefore helping yourself to be happier in the moment.

Need some ideas?

Self-care doesn't need to be expensive, there are many things you can do for free; taking a daily walk, going to bed early or spending some time on your hair routine or skin routine.

Some more options for self-care are:

  • Cheat meal/ favourite meal
  • A new outfit that compliments your favourite features
  • New journal/stationary
  • Getting your hair or nails done
  • Fancy bath
  • Lighting some candles
  • Movie and a hot chocolate night

Have you ever tried printables?

Another option is to use self-care printables (This is an affiliate link. I earn a commission when you buy through this link at NO extra cost to you.) Self-care printables are an easy way to follow along with self-care when you are starting out or trying out a new self-care routine.

Some features of the above self-care printables package are calendar and journal pages, and different kinds of planner pages including a meal planner, a daily planner and a habit tracker.

And even better, if you are a content creator, planner addicts (the maker) allow for commercial PLR. Please read their rules before using the content for PLR.

Why printables?

Printables have been my go-to for quite a while for two simple reasons - They are cheap for all the work the artist and creator put into it, and they are so easy to use. Another bonus, you can print them again and again. I mean it's just a win-win for me.

Printables can also be customised by you, you can make them into a book full of your favourite printables, you can colour them how you like, and you can print them onto all kinds of different paper. Have you ever hated not being able to colour a sheet of paper with texter because it seeps through? Simply print your printable onto thicker paper.

Get your kids involved

Printables can be a fun way to get your kids thinking about and getting involved in self-care. You can easily make it a fun activity to do with your kids at any age with just a few simple steps.

Young kids? Print out two copies, let them colour in one and ask them questions on the other. This is how you learn about what they think makes them happy.

Teenage kids? Get them to fill it out in their own time as alone time. Sit down with them and explain that when they understand what makes them happy and content that they can have the happiness they dream of.

Printables aren't your thing?

If you've tried different printables before and found you didn't like them, that's okay. You may think that you aren't creative enough for it (exactly what I thought) or that lists just aren't your thing (again me), but all it takes is finding that one creator that you like and changes your mind (like it did for me). Now I search far and wide to find the styles of printables that I like.

The best advice I can give you is to find a cheaper printable download and give it a try. Most creators who create products to help people find inner happiness will try to make the printables as affordable as possible.

