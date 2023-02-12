What self-care ideas can you do with other people?

Photo by Amy Gerreyn

Self-care can be done in various ways, in fact, there are many things that you can do with other people and also within your own life that won't impact others' lives too much.

In your own household

There are many things you can do within your own home that will not change everyone's lives all too much but will also improve everyone's lives.

Eating a healthy meal

Eating healthier meals is relatively easy when you get into the swing of things. With a little bit of planning and open communication, having a healthy dinner with your family can be quite normal.

Increase your water intake

There are a few ways you can increase your water intake. 1. Use a large water bottle that counts down the recommended time you should drink every 100mls by. 2. Flavour your water with lemon, mint or berries. 3. Keep a water bottle by your side at all times. 4. Fill a large container of water and place it in the fridge if you like cold water.

All of the listed methods can be done on a big scale that will help your entire family drink more water.

Get some vitamin D through sunlight

Depending on where you live, you could try having breakfast or dinner in the sun with your family, taking a morning walk in the sunshine, or reading a book for half an hour in the sun. Make sure you are up to date with the latest knowledge of UV and the sun to stay safe.

Story sharing

Another area of self-care is social and emotional, and if you live with other people, it could be beneficial to spend your dinner sharing exciting events from your days, sharing your favourite affirmations, or simply a piece of knowledge you learnt that day. Having a ritual like this will also allow everyone to look for the good throughout the day.

With friends

Imagine a self-care day with friends, what would it consist of? Struggling to plan out a full day, let me help you with that schedule.

Morning tea

There are many places around cities that have organic cafes, if you find one within distance to you, maybe give a juice or tea try with your friends.

Scenic walk

It's known that exercise is good for you, but taking a gentle walk in nature can be just what you need to turn a day around. Grab a group of friends to admire all that mother earth has to offer you.

Pamper day at a spa

Spas have so many options for anyone to enjoy, though sometimes that can be rather expensive. Instead, you can make a day similar but cheaper, but you will need to do a bit of scheduling.

You can pamper yourself at home, though you will be doing all the pampering to yourself. Instead, you could go to a local nail salon and get a basic mani-pedi. Then go to a local swimming pool that has a spa and spend an hour or two relaxing in the spa and sauna. And then you can finally round out the day with a massage or facial.

A Spa package may be cheaper than going around trying to find different places to get these done, but sometimes you may find deals at different places.

What are the benefits of self-care with other people?

Self-care is all about prioritising yourself and your own needs. There are many benefits that come about when you do self-care with other people, including, spending some quality time with loved ones, learning how your loved ones prefer to do self-care, and encouraging others around you to do self-care.

What if I don't have anyone to do self-care with?

Don't worry, self-care is often done on your own, in the comfort of your own home. There is no requirement to have someone else to do self-care with, and some people may prefer to do it on their own.

If you're someone who likes their alone time but has to spend most of their day conversing with others, they may find that self-care is best done on their own.

However, if you are a social person, you may find self-care is more beneficially done with others.

