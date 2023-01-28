Discover ways to do self-love during the holidays: why making yourself a priority is important during the holidays

Do what makes you happy Photo by Amy Gerreyn

The holiday season can be an incredibly stressful time for many of us, prompting feelings of anxiety and stress as we attempt to balance extended family time with our usual workload. Many people struggle to find balance in the holiday season, putting so much emphasis on giving and receiving gifts that they neglect their own needs in the process.

Self-love during the holidays is not only important but also essential, especially if you want to avoid feeling resentful and bitter about this time of year going forward. Read on for our tips on how you can keep yourself a priority this holiday season—and every day of the year—so that you feel happy and content instead of drained and depleted.

What does make yourself a priority mean?

Making yourself a priority is all about putting your needs at the front of your list. If you are neglecting yourself, how can you help other people and complete your daily tasks properly?

How do I make myself a priority in a relationship?

Whilst being vigilant about your partner's needs, it is important to focus on yourself too. A few ways to make yourself a priority are:

Listen to your body's needs and fulfil them

Communicate with your partner about your wants and needs

Keep up your self-care whilst with your partner

Say no when you need to, even to your partner if needed. Your partner should also be listening to your needs, but like above, communicate why you are saying no

Take time for yourself, alone time is necessary for everyone

Take some time for yourself Photo by Amy Gerreyn

How do I make myself a priority in my own life?

You may be asking me how to make yourself a priority because you never have before. And yes, whilst it can be daunting, there are some easy steps you can take to ease yourself into it.

Self-care

Schedule some time for yourself every week where you just focus on your self-care routine. Whether it is your favourite workout, a long warm bath with some candles and music, your long skin-care routine, getting a massage or stretching, physically schedule some time in your week when you will be uninterrupted.

Start setting boundaries

Saying no and setting boundaries for those around you is an important part of prioritisation. Being able to say no to an event because you would rather be curled up on the couch with a hot chocolate is absolutely okay, and I encourage you to start saying no to things that made you nervous, and yes to things that bring you joy.

Give yourself time in the morning

A good morning routine can set your day right. If you are racing around in the morning, your day will be off to a bad start with your mind scattered and anxious. Waking up fifteen minutes earlier will allow you to wake up slower and lower your stress levels.

If you are worried about losing those fifteen minutes of sleep, try going to bed slightly earlier. Remember that in order to make yourself a priority, you will have to make some changes.

Listen to your emotions

Allowing you to feel all of your emotions without guilt is important for every aspect of your life. Bottling up your emotions or feeling guilty about an emotion you have will cause you to judge yourself harshly and cause a ripple effect of negative emotions.

Give yourself time in the morning Photo by Amy Gerreyn

What if my partner gets upset with me for making these changes?

Communication in a relationship is vital. I encourage you to explain to your partner that you are going to be changing a few things in order to make yourself a priority in your own life. Whilst many people will be understanding of this, there are some people who will not and there are a couple of things you can do.

Explain to them that although you are making yourself a priority, you are not going to change where they sit in your life. You still love them and you won't give any less attention and affection to them.

You can ask them why they feel so negatively about this change you want to make and from there either work out their emotions or make the choice to put yourself above them and walk away. This option can be the hardest, but remember that if you aren't making yourself a priority, how can you expect them to make you a priority too?

You can seek help from a therapist, either by yourself or with a relationship therapist.

Whatever happens with this discussion with your partner, remember that no one else is going to put you in the priority seat, that's up to you. If someone will do anything to make sure you don't allow yourself to be your priority, I highly recommend that you think really hard about whether that person deserves to be in your life. YOU ARE WONDERFUL AND DESERVE THE WORLD!

It won't be easy

Don't get me wrong, everything I've told you today will not be a walk in the park, especially during one of the busiest times of the year. People will be upset that you have the audacity to put yourself first, especially if you are an empath like me and constantly put others' needs above your own. But you will see life is new colours if you take this leap.

I encourage you to take the leap of making yourself a priority because I truly believe that you deserve it. If you are scared about taking this leap, you can join my Facebook group, join my tribe or leave a comment below. I will personally answer any and all questions left in any of the listed areas.

