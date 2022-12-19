Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a Time

Anaya Tipnis Foundation Scholars Photo by Anaya Tipnis Foundation Scholars

No one in the Tipnis family likes the smell of fresh flowers. The scent takes Anaya Tipnis’ parents Rajeev and Monica and her sister Aisha, back to the days immediately following the tragic death of their beautiful Anaya in 2018, just a few months before she was to start her freshman year at MIT. Well-meaning friends and family had filled their home with flowers and meals to help ease the grief that Rajeev and Monica were experiencing with the loss of their daughter and Aisha with the loss of her sister. The scent can take them right back to those terrible initial days.

It was after all the flowers had been discarded and the neighbors’ dishes cleaned and returned that the Tipnis’ began to think about how to make Anaya’s legacy last longer than the outpouring of floral and edible sympathy they had received. They drew on Anaya’s passions, their South Asian community in Needham, and the commitment of Monica’s employer, Eversource Energy, to create the remarkable and fast-growing Anaya Tipnis Foundation around their kitchen table. The foundation provides first-generation and/or low-income college students with tuition supplements of up to $5,000 over four years to support incidentals such as books, dorm dues, and recreational activity fees; one-on-one mentoring from a peer volunteer who is in or just out of college and an adult volunteer mentor to help navigate the administrivia of adulthood. Both types of mentors are selected and trained to support the scholars in navigating college and adult life. All of this is supplemented by career- and professional-focused support.

“Anaya’s passion was for social justice,” Monica says. “It was a high school project she did analyzing the inequities of education in inner city schools that led to the foundation’s mission. Anaya could just not get over the systematic failure of our society to level the playing field and talked about it all the time. We took that idea and researched how we could truly make an impact to honor Anaya. It was the statistics for how few first-generation and low-income college students actually graduate, even with full scholarships, that really stood out.”

According to the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities, the evidence that a college degree significantly improves one’s employment prospects and earnings potential is overwhelming. Bachelor’s degree holders are half as likely to be unemployed as their peers who only have a high school degree and they make $1.2 million in additional earnings on average over their lifetime. Yet 90 percent of low-income, first-generation college students don’t graduate. Why? These students often work 20-hour-a-week jobs and have little time to identify and crack what Ed Venit at the Education Association Bureau calls “the hidden curriculum”: a collection of undefined cultural norms, processes, and assumptions essential to navigating the academic, social, and administrative elements of college life.

“Those statistics mean that not only individuals suffer, but families and communities. If you think about the socioeconomic ripples that one individual’s failure may have on the efforts of others to improve their lives through education, you can imagine how difficult it would be for others who may see that happen to someone they admire in their neighborhood, let alone future generations, to level the playing field,” adds Rajeev.

The solution? Mentoring and coaching are what make the biggest impact for first-generation and low-income college students whose family members can’t otherwise help them navigate college life according to the Education Association Bureau. Additionally, the lack of mentors disproportionately impacts minority students who outnumber white students who identify as first-generation and as coming from low-income backgrounds.

The Tipnis’ and their small community of friends that originally gathered to create the foundation were not the first to conclude that mentoring was the key to change. There are many organizations dedicated to supporting first-generation and low-income college students. Additionally, many colleges are building internal departments to do the same. The Anaya Tipnis Foundation, however, is unique in offering comprehensive care for students whether they run up against financial, academic, social, bureaucratic, or career needs.

Monica Kachru, founder of the Anaya Tipnis foundation, with Ailton Teixeira Photo by Monica Kachru, founder of the Anaya Tipnis foundation, with Ailton Teixeira

“Just here in Boston we have three fantastic organizations focused on improving the graduation rate for disadvantaged students, and we all come at the issue from different angles. Posse offers support on negotiating and navigating on campus by creating a small community of individuals with the same backgrounds,” Monica raves. “One Goal is wonderful for preparing students for college beginning in high school and through their first year. Bottom Line partners with colleges in a mentoring model for students and focuses on academic success. Our research indicated we could catch kids that might fall outside of those programs, and others, by offering a wider net of services regardless of where they were in school and add a small financial component.”

Scholars who apply can be accepted into any accredited higher education program, including community and two-year colleges. They interview and write short essays about what a college degree will mean to them and are vetted by that same group of committed friends who started out around the Tipnis’ kitchen table. When accepted, they gather as a cohort in the Tipnis’ backyard along with an increasingly large cadre of volunteers to welcome them into their new community.

Marian Galan, a member of ATF’s 2020 Cohort and the Class of 2024 at the University of Massachusetts says of the foundation “...of course, it is a scholarship. It helped me pay off my tuition. (Yet) this Foundation feels more like a family to me. They support me through everything. I know that next semester I am going to be getting the same support that has helped me get onto the Dean’s List ... and I know that this summer this foundation will help me find an internship.”

Here are the specific benefits for scholars selected to participate:

● Up to $5,000 over the four-year period to support incidentals such as dorm dues, group activity fees and other unexpected expenses that can make the difference between a student making the transition to campus life and wanting to return to their families

● 1:1 peer mentoring, a program led by Anaya’s closest friends; this cadre of volunteers are typically in or just out of college. They are selected and trained for their empathy and backgrounds after applying, interviewing, and being assigned. Issues include counseling scholars on everything from learning to be away from home to what courses to take to how to politely explain why it is not in your budget to meet regularly at Starbucks for study group

● Adult mentors are also selected and trained from a surplus of volunteers each year. Adult mentors help navigate campus bureaucracy, scheduling and class selection as well as potentially supporting mental health issues that may arise and / or how to cope with family issues at home. Both adult and peer mentors check in regularly and typically develop close relationships that are not limited to only scheduled conversations or visits.

● Career and professional mentors supplement adult mentors but focus solely on professional development. A group headed by Hepzi Fonseca, a Marketing Director on the Advisory Board, focuses purely on obtaining paid internships for every scholar in their chosen field. This is supplemented by additional career professionals who provide career counseling on practical items such as developing cover letters and resumes, elevator pitches, and networks. While the focus is stronger in January and June, career advice is available year-round. Internship providers have included Eversource Energy, The Pan-Mass Challenge, IBIS Consulting, The Bandopadhayay Lab at Dana -Farber Cancer Institute, and New Objective, a technology platform for immunopeptidomics workflow.

The Foundation’s impact is getting noticed by area politicians who are thrilled to see local emerging leaders get a fair shot. Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui says: “I know that the students supported by this foundation understand that their identities are not a burden and that they are given the tools to graduate. I really think that the work this foundation does and continues to do will have such an impact on so many lives.”

Currently, the Anaya Tipnis Foundation has a 100% success rate having started in 2018 with one scholar at Middlesex Community college to a cohort of 15 in 2021 and 12 in 2022. Three scholars will graduate this May. “Our attrition rate for volunteer mentors as well as for scholars has been virtually zero,” says Monica. “Everyone falls in love with our scholars and wants to do whatever they can to help them succeed.

Catching the smell of fresh flowers can’t bring Monica, Rajeev, or Aisha (now a student at Brown University) to a standstill these days – they simply have too much to do. “Our next step is to find the funding to scale our mission and operation into other cities”, says Monica. “We are all incredibly busy, but we are bringing as much passion and energy to this endeavor as we know Anaya would have.”

“What does sleep matter”, she laughs, “when you can be spending time changing lives?”

The Foundation is currently seeking contributions to expand the number of worthy scholars it can fund and eager volunteers it can manage. To contribute to the Anaya Tipnis Foundation please visit www.anayafoundation.org.