"He married her, then came back to me; he wants to have kids but won't get a divorce," woman on boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Photo by Michael Austin on Unsplash

Caring about your relationship partner usually means you're willing to commit to them and have shared goals for your future together.

But what happens when they have a hard time making a choice, they go away for a while, and then get back to you, and want to have a life together without completely letting go of what took place in between?

Could you forgive them and move on to other memories, or would you think they're just wasting your time if they don't want to end a relationship that won't let you be happy permanently?

My friend Nora, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, has been dating her boyfriend, Charles, for almost three years. Even though they're together now, they went through a long break during which Charles thought about his feelings and didn't know for sure who he cared about.

Nora met Charles while she was shopping for a birthday present in Phoenix. She was looking for something special for her mom while Charles was having lunch and thinking about his next meeting. Once she bought what she needed, Nora came into the same place and sat down to have her meal.

His table was right next to his, and since they were both on their own, Charles asked her if she'd like to have lunch together. She agreed, and they got talking.

"He was nice and friendly, and I felt very comfortable talking to him. I don't usually like meeting people just like that, but with him; it was different. I wasn't shy or anything, and I just wanted to find out more about him," Nora said.

Charles told her about his job and his parents and that he was single and focusing on his career for a while. Nora wasn't seeing anyone at the time either, but she didn't know if he was interested in a relationship. And since she didn't want to push things, they agreed to meet for breakfast the next day and see how it went.

"I was so excited. The following day he was there waiting for me, and I just felt my day was instantly better with him. I could see this turning into a relationship, even if it was still early. When it was time to get to work in Phoenix, he asked for my number, and we connected on social media, too," Nora said.

They texted each other several times a day during the following two weeks. They also met for breakfast at least three times a week and had lunch two times.

After those weeks, Charles called her to ask her out on a date. They went out for dinner, and this time, it wasn't just casually meeting. They were both ready for a relationship and wanted to see if they could share the things that made them happy.

They had a good time over dinner, and the following day, they met again, this time for lunch and later for a movie at Nora's place.

"We didn't really care where we met as long as we got to spend the time together. And the more I saw him and learned about him, the more confident I was we could have a future together," Nora shared.

Things went on this way for eight months, and Nora was sure they were headed for an engagement. She got to meet Charles's brothers and sister. They also visited his parents on his mom's birthday, and they all liked Nora.

Her mom and dad lived in another state, and they planned to go and see them soon, but in their ninth month of relationship, something unexpected took place. Charles got up early one morning and wrote her a letter saying he wanted to clear his head and needed some space.

He took his things, and he was gone in two hours. By the time Nora got up, she could just read the letter and the texts he'd sent her. Charles meant to go on a vacation that would last at least one month and decide if he wanted to be with Nora permanently.

"I didn't know what to think of it, but I figured he was just worried about commitment. It happens. I could only be patient and wait for him to choose our relationship and marriage with me," Nora said.

She kept working and waiting, but Charles was gone a lot longer than a month. He stayed away for one year and a half. By that time, Nora was sure he'd found someone else and wasn't interested in their relationship anymore. And no one had seen him in Phoenix, even if his friends and family got texts from him occasionally, just like she did.

"It's not like we didn't know about him. He was ok, but he just didn't miss me enough to come back. And if he didn't care, I decided to let him go, too," Nora said.

After one year and six months, Charles suddenly knocked on her apartment door. And he said something she no longer expected.

"He looked different. He had a mustache and another hair color. But I recognized him immediately. He was happy to see me, and I smiled too. I'd missed him after all. I didn't know what to say. I let him come in, and he sat down in the living room," Nora said.

Charles told her he had gone on that vacation because he didn't know if marriage was for him. Over there, he'd met another woman, and they went to several parties.

She had asked him to come to her city, and he went there. More than that, they got married. That was what he'd been doing the whole time.

But then, his wife told him she didn't want kids, and he remembered how much Nora wanted her own family. So, he decided to give up on his marriage and find Nora again.

"It was very sudden, and he was telling me he was married already. What was I supposed to say? He looked at me like he wanted an answer, so I said he could sleep in the living room that night, and then he had to go and live with his parents. He looked disappointed, but that was all I could do for him," Nora said.

Charles went to his parents, and they were glad to see him, but he didn't give up on seeing Nora. He texted her every day and asked her to have coffee or breakfast. She refused the first few times, but then she agreed. And as time passed, they realized they were still in love.

"He promised he would get a divorce and said I mattered most to him. I agreed to date again and decided to hope everything would be solved soon," Nora said.

Two months later, they moved together into her apartment and settled in despite the uncertainty about Charles's situation. His wife didn't call him, and she didn't come to his home. But the more time passed, the more concerned Nora got about having things clear.

She wanted to get married and have kids and didn't want to wait for years until Charles was done with his divorce. And there was also a money issue going on.

Charles only works part-time now, and she ends up paying the rent and most of their bills every month. Nora feels it's time for him to contribute to their living costs too, and be partners again.

"He married her, then came back to me; he wants to have kids but won't get a divorce; I pay the rent. I'm in love, and I want things to work out, but I need to see he's willing to do what it takes to let his marriage go and get a better job," Nora said.

Charles got annoyed when she told him how things were and said he was not in a hurry to divorce because he didn't want to upset his wife. At the same time, he didn't offer to apply for another job and said they could borrow the money Nora wanted from his parents.

What do you think about this situation? Is Nora right to ask Charles to go ahead and get a divorce if he really cares about her and their relationship? Should she wait longer until he's ready to take that step, or is his being hesitant an indication he doesn't want to do it?