"I decorated our beach house; she wants to use it with her husband and friends," wife on mother-in-law

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Planning vacations with your relationship partner can get difficult when you're both working full-time or have kids.

But what do you do when you've spent plenty of time arranging your place, and suddenly your in-laws want to go there before you even get to use it to relax?

Would you think that's fair because you're all family, or would that be taking your effort for granted and not caring if you and your spouse want to go there at the same time?

My friend Gina, who lives in Los Angeles, California, has been married to her husband Theo for eight years. They don't have kids yet, and they both focused on their jobs and earning more so they could afford all the things they liked while also going on trips and planning couple vacations.

"It made no sense for us to hurry and have kids when it would've meant giving up on everything we enjoy. Having a family will happen later, maybe, and we're not particularly worried about it. We have nephews and nieces, and our parents aren't pressuring us to have more grandkids. For now, getting promoted and being in love is what matters to us," Gina said.

She got along well with Theo's mom and dad ever since they were dating, and there was no criticism or judging on their part. They were a bit surprised they wanted to get married before graduating from high school, but they both went on to study at college and ended up with good jobs, so the couple's family is convinced they made the right choice.

"Yes, it was really early to take our relationship to that level, but at the same time, we couldn't wait any longer. We were both ready to take that step, and our families supported us. His parents were nice to me and helped plan everything, and mom and dad liked Theo as soon as they got to meet him. Both sides of our family are ok with how early we had our wedding," Gina added.

As time went by, Gina's sisters and Theo's brother got married too and started their own families. The couple always offered to babysit when they needed it and kept a close relationship with their in-laws and siblings.

At the same time, they realized they didn't only want to travel to far-away destinations and not have their own vacation place. They felt it would be more comfortable to get a house and decorate it exactly the way they wanted it, so every time they went there, they would feel like it was their second home, not just a place to spend a few days and then forget.

"We really wanted it to be personal and for it to matter just as much as our own home in Los Angeles. So, we set out to find a beach house both me and Theo liked. I had decorated our friends' homes before, so I was excited to finally do our own," Gina said.

She and Theo also felt like this was a chance to focus more on their relationship, and they saw the beach house as a getaway from work and stress and just daily life in the city. As soon as they chose the house, Gina set to work choosing decorations and then arranged the inside of the home so it would be both comfortable and great for relaxing as a couple.

"We did go out dating in Los Angeles at least once every two weeks, but if we could have vacations in our favorite place, that would be so different. We couldn't wait to go there as soon as we got time off, but someone else asked for it first," Gina said.

They had told their families in Los Angeles they were remodeling and decorating a beach house, but they had pointed out it was going to be just for the two of them to improve their relationship. Despite all that, Liana, Theo's mom, came by only two days after Gina was done decorating the house and asked if she and her husband could go there with their friends in a week.

"I decorated our beach house; she wants to use it with her husband and friends. She even said they'd sleep in our room like it was for rent. No, this is our vacation home, not a family destination trip. It's for our relationship only, maybe for our kids at a later time. And I told her so," Gina said.

Unfortunately, her husband wasn't as firm as she was. When his mom went to him and said Gina refused to let her have a party in their beach house with his dad and a few friends, he said yes. Gian found out about it and let him know he had to talk to her again and refuse.

"He doesn't want to argue with his mom, and I get it, but this isn't ok. And I didn't work on decorations for two months just so Liana could have a great party over there," Gina said.

Theo texted his mom and said she couldn't go after all, but she won't take no for an answer. She replied she was packing her bags and her husband's and would get there soon.

Gina called Liana to talk things out, but it only ended in her mother-in-law feeling upset and offended and their relationship getting tense. Even so, Gina told her clearly she couldn't go there. And that she will change the locks and let the neighbors know in case she's still considering it.

What do you think about this situation? Is Gina being fair in refusing to allow her mother-in-law to have fun in her beach house, or should she be more flexible? Should Liana apologize and avoid going to a place that her son and his wife want to have only for their relationship, as a way to spend more time together?