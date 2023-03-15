"He won't talk to me because I don't want to live together," teen about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Moving in with your partner after dating for a while is often the next stage of a relationship, which leads to an engagement and eventually to getting married. However, not every couple wants to live together before marriage, and, in some cases, that step might seem to come too soon, particularly when one of the partners is a teenager.

Do they still have to agree to move in with their partner, or is it ok to wait until they feel ready for that?

My friend Alex has been going out with her boyfriend Harry for two years. She's in high school, in her third year, and he's in college. They met at a party and have stayed in touch ever since. They didn't begin dating right away because they weren't sure they would get the chance to meet often since Harry had to go to college.

However, once he decided to stay with his parents while studying, things got easier, and they could plan dates every weekend and a few times during the week, too.

"I just thought he wouldn't get any time to go out with me, but he made sure we could meet. In the beginning, we met as friends, but things changed gradually, and I realized we could be a lot more than that," Alex said.

Harry also came to visit her at home and met her parents, so they would know about their relationship and make sure they all got along.

"That was so nice; I didn't really think he would want to meet them so soon, but after our third date, he insisted on getting the chance to talk to them and let them know about us," Alex said.

Her parents are ok with their relationship as long as they both stay focused on their goals and don't drop out of high school or college to start a family too soon.

"Mom told me it's not worth getting married too early and missing the chance to go to school and have a good job after that. And I want a career and a home. I won't have kids for now because I couldn't do both, but later, if Harry and I get married, I would like to have a family together," Alex said.

Harry also asked Alex to come over to his house and get to know his parents and sisters. His mom wasn't that friendly in the beginning, and she didn't think their relationship would last because Alex was a teen.

But once several months passed and they were still together, she included Alex in different family celebrations and asked her to come for breakfast or lunch during the weekends.

"It wasn't easy for her to understand we wanted to be together because I was younger, and she kept thinking I would leave Harry and find someone else. But when she saw how good we were together, she and Harry's dad liked me and asked me to come to see them more often," Alex said.

Things have been going well for several months, and the couple had fun on day trips and tried out different places for lunch, dinner, or dancing.

However, Harry felt that something had to change between them, and he told Alex they needed to talk.

"I got a bit worried and thought maybe he was seeing someone else closer to his age. So, as I went to our dinner, I felt nervous and stressed out, almost ready to hear he would leave me," Alex said.

Harry didn't want to end their relationship, but he did have another idea. He wanted Alex to move in with him and start living together so they could get used to being a couple all the time and share everything. Alex only works part-time, so she couldn't afford the rent, but Harry offered to pay for it as long as she put half the money into the bills.

Even so, Alex thinks it's too soon for such a step. She would like to wait at least until she graduates from high school, possibly longer.

"I don't get why he's in a hurry to move in together. We're still getting to know each other. I don't want to move in with him, but that doesn't mean I don't love him. I care about him, and I did think about getting married one day," Alex said.

Her parents support her decision, and they don't think it would be ok for their daughter to live with Harry before she's 21 and without being married.

"I know how they feel, and I respect that. But Alex and I can decide for ourselves, and I really want her to live with me. That would make a difference in our relationship, and I could be sure she's just as committed to being together as I am," Harry said.

Alex explained her reasons for refusing, but Harry still insisted on doing what he wanted. They argued, and the last text she got from him was that she could either agree or leave.

"He won't talk to me because I don't want to live together, and that's making me question his reasons and our relationship. Is it that easy to let me go? Couldn't we work together to find something we're both comfortable with if he cares about me as much as he said he does?" Alex said.

She's confused about Harry's behavior, but she is also not willing to go back on what she said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Harry to demand Alex move in with him even if she's not ok with that and is still in high school? Should Harry wait a few more years and rent an apartment together when Alex feels ready for it?