"He earns more but keeps asking me for money; he hasn't returned any," woman worried about boyfriend's costs

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being in love and thinking about spending the rest of your life with your partner can be dimmed by constant arguments or money-related issues. When costs seem to go only one way, and you find yourself giving money even if you know your partner has a higher salary, questions will easily turn into arguments.

Can you still be in love if you keep needing to remind them you should share everything, not just feelings? Then bills may well become a reason to pause or end your relationship.

My friend Jessica has been dating her boyfriend Charles for three years. During this time, they went hiking, and traveling, checked out local restaurants, and also organized parties for their friends and families. Everything seemed to go well for the first year, so Jessica had no doubts when he asked her if she'd like to move in together.

"We got along great, he always supported me in anything I wanted to do, and I felt my life was so much better whenever he was around. Mom and dad liked him too, and his parents were friendly and close to me," Jessica said.

She packed up her things in a week, and they rented an apartment together. It was close to both their offices, so they also got the chance to go to work together, at least part of the way.

They made breakfast, cooked tasty dinners, shared house chores, went to language classes together, and gradually adjusted to life together.

"It wasn't that easy when we started. We were both used to having our own space and setting the rules, so finding a compromise was hard at times. We managed to find a good solution for every issue we had about the house activities, and we both liked cooking, so we didn't have any problems with that," Jessica said.

After they celebrated their second year together, she started thinking about a more permanent relationship and wondered if Charles was about to propose. She shared her thoughts with her mom, but there was no indication that Charles was looking for a ring or getting ready for such a step.

As the months went by, Jessica decided not to be so focused on setting a wedding date but rather to be happy together every day.

"I wanted a ring, to be honest, but I wasn't about to let that take away from how happy we were. In the end, I valued being together over a wedding, and I was sure it would happen in good time. So I let those expectations go and felt a lot more positive," Jessica said.

As they got closer to their third anniversary, she did notice a change. She had to pay rent and bills for three months, and her boyfriend also asked her for money every other day.

"I didn't get stressed about it the first time it happened. I mean, it's ok sometimes you don't have enough money for rent. But he didn't even offer to pay part of it. And I know he earns a lot more than I do. And on top of that, he asked me for $50 every other day. How could I afford that for a long time?" Jessica said.

Three months passed like this, and Charles didn't pay any of their bills or include his share of the rent. While Jessica can pay for that from her salary, she isn't able to also cover dinners at restaurants, and the extra cash Charles asks for.

"I feel like I'm his mom or something. We're in this together. And rent and bills is a joint responsibility, not something for me to pay," she added.

She talked to Charles several times to find out what was going on or if he had any problems at work, but he said everything was ok.

"He only said he needed my help for a while, but not what it was for. So, I decided to reach out to his family," Jessica said.

She went to see his mom and tried to find out if she knew anything else that would help. As it turns out, his parents had reached out to Charles to send some money to his aunt. She's building a home and needed her family's help.

"And no one felt like I had to know about it, not even because I would be stuck paying rent and other bills for a good while. I was upset, and I told her so. It wasn't really her fault, though. Charles should have told me sooner instead of me having to go and see someone else to find out," Jessica said.

When she got back home, she also talked to her boyfriend and let him know she knew where all the money was going.

"He earns more but keeps asking me for money; he hasn't returned any. And it doesn't look like his aunt will stop needing help for at least another eight months. I'm not willing to take that burden anymore. He can get a second job if he wants to help her. I expect his share of all costs starting next month," Jessica said.

Charles was surprised by her reaction and didn't understand why she wouldn't want to support his aunt.

"She's important to me, but I always put family first. And making an effort for a few months isn't that hard. I would do it for her, too, if she needed it. We can go back to living more comfortably once this is done," Charles said.

Jessica doesn't see it that way, though. She feels his behavior isn't a good indication of being together permanently. She doesn't like it when people hide things from her, and now that Charles won't want to help with costs for at least another six months, she's doubtful she wants to keep living together.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Charles to expect Jessica to find a way to pay for their rent and bills while he sends his salary to his aunt? Should he find another way to help his family without making his girlfriend pay for everything else?