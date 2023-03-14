"We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," confused boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Starting a relationship with someone you thought you knew very well and then realizing you're not the only person in their life can complicate things a lot. And if you decide to go on dating them despite what you've learned and keep hoping they will choose you, unexpected circumstances may make you doubt your commitment and theirs.

Where does trust end, and when should you question whether your partner cares more about you or someone else?

My friend Mark has been dating his girlfriend, Nina, for one year. They met while they were both having lunch at the same restaurant. She was sitting on her own, and her waiter took a very long time to show up, so he asked her to come and sit with him while she waited.

"I agreed even though I didn't really know him. He looked so friendly, and he wanted to help. We laughed a lot, and he was positive about everything. I loved that. Even the waiter I had was nicer around him," Nina said.

Since that day, they have kept talking on the phone, texting, and also connected on social media.

"I didn't want to lose touch; I liked talking to her and invited her for coffee several times," Mark said.

As time went by, they saw each other more frequently, and they decided they wanted to take things further.

After one month of being friends, Mark asked Nina on a date, and she said yes. The following day they had dinner and went out dancing.

"It was fun, and I was sure we'd make a great couple. She was always relaxed and ready to have a good time. And I could see myself with her for a long time," Mark said.

They both worked, and Nina told him she had to do overtime on some days, so she couldn't go out with him on those evenings. She was also busy over the weekends and told Mark she had relatives she had to visit or she needed to run errands for her parents.

"We generally saw each other two or three times a week, from Monday to Friday. I also got her breakfast and sent her plenty of texts throughout the day," Mark said.

Things seemed to go well until one day; Mark invited Nina to come to his brother's birthday party. It was on a Saturday, and he had let her know one month before. She still said she wouldn't be able to come, but she promised to buy a present and send it to him.

"That just wasn't good enough. I wanted to see if she could be a part of my family. And having her over for a special occasion like this mattered a lot to me. I insisted and even asked if I could help with her work, anything, so that she would come. Unfortunately, she got upset," Mark said.

Nina argued with him, and she told him something he didn't expect.

"She said it wasn't about having the time or her relatives, not even about her parents. Nina told me she was actually married, and things had been that way since the time we met. I was so surprised I had no answer to that. I expected anything else, but not that. How did I not think about such a thing and didn't try and check what she'd been doing all those weekends and on the weekdays we couldn't meet?" Mark said.

They had been dating for one year without Mark realizing his girlfriend was a married woman who had a family.

She also let him know she had one daughter but that her parents looked after her most of the time. Once he learned about her marriage, Mark thought she wanted to leave him.

"I was sure she'd told me because she wanted to go and forget about me. But she said she was ok with dating me for much longer. She simply didn't want me to insist on her going to family events that took place during the weekends. That was her time with her daughter, not necessarily with her husband. She told me they only behaved like roommates, and I had nothing to worry about," Mark said.

He asked for some time to think about it, and they didn't talk for a week after that. However, he missed her too much to let her go, so he called her once the week passed and asked her out.

Nina agreed, and once they met, they decided to keep things the way they were. She didn't promise to get a divorce, but she said she might, and he didn't ask her to do anything immediately.

"I didn't know if she wanted to leave her family for me, and I felt strange taking a mom away from a little girl. I thought it was better to wait and see how Nina felt. I wasn't going to make her do anything," Mark said.

They dated for another two months after that, and Nina even managed to spend a whole weekend with him when her daughter went on a trip with her grandparents.

Unfortunately, just as he thought things were going great, he got a text from Nina that turned his whole day upside down.

"After the weekend we had together, she sent me a message to tell me she was leaving me. Permanently. And she asked me not to call or text her again. We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," Mark said.

He's still confused about what happened, and he called Nina ten times and texted her, but she hasn't replied. Five days have passed since her message, and it looks like their relationship might be over.

What do you think about this situation? Was it ok for Mark to keep on hoping Nina would choose him even if he knew she had a husband and a daughter? Should Mark just accept Nina's decision and move on and find someone else who wants to marry him and be together long-term?