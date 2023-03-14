"We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," confused boyfriend

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jM5q5_0lIWpAkN00
Photo byJames BarronUnsplash

Starting a relationship with someone you thought you knew very well and then realizing you're not the only person in their life can complicate things a lot. And if you decide to go on dating them despite what you've learned and keep hoping they will choose you, unexpected circumstances may make you doubt your commitment and theirs.

Where does trust end, and when should you question whether your partner cares more about you or someone else?

My friend Mark has been dating his girlfriend, Nina, for one year. They met while they were both having lunch at the same restaurant. She was sitting on her own, and her waiter took a very long time to show up, so he asked her to come and sit with him while she waited.

"I agreed even though I didn't really know him. He looked so friendly, and he wanted to help. We laughed a lot, and he was positive about everything. I loved that. Even the waiter I had was nicer around him," Nina said.

Since that day, they have kept talking on the phone, texting, and also connected on social media.

"I didn't want to lose touch; I liked talking to her and invited her for coffee several times," Mark said.

As time went by, they saw each other more frequently, and they decided they wanted to take things further.

After one month of being friends, Mark asked Nina on a date, and she said yes. The following day they had dinner and went out dancing.

"It was fun, and I was sure we'd make a great couple. She was always relaxed and ready to have a good time. And I could see myself with her for a long time," Mark said.

They both worked, and Nina told him she had to do overtime on some days, so she couldn't go out with him on those evenings. She was also busy over the weekends and told Mark she had relatives she had to visit or she needed to run errands for her parents.

"We generally saw each other two or three times a week, from Monday to Friday. I also got her breakfast and sent her plenty of texts throughout the day," Mark said.

Things seemed to go well until one day; Mark invited Nina to come to his brother's birthday party. It was on a Saturday, and he had let her know one month before. She still said she wouldn't be able to come, but she promised to buy a present and send it to him.

"That just wasn't good enough. I wanted to see if she could be a part of my family. And having her over for a special occasion like this mattered a lot to me. I insisted and even asked if I could help with her work, anything, so that she would come. Unfortunately, she got upset," Mark said.

Nina argued with him, and she told him something he didn't expect.

"She said it wasn't about having the time or her relatives, not even about her parents. Nina told me she was actually married, and things had been that way since the time we met. I was so surprised I had no answer to that. I expected anything else, but not that. How did I not think about such a thing and didn't try and check what she'd been doing all those weekends and on the weekdays we couldn't meet?" Mark said.

They had been dating for one year without Mark realizing his girlfriend was a married woman who had a family.

She also let him know she had one daughter but that her parents looked after her most of the time. Once he learned about her marriage, Mark thought she wanted to leave him.

"I was sure she'd told me because she wanted to go and forget about me. But she said she was ok with dating me for much longer. She simply didn't want me to insist on her going to family events that took place during the weekends. That was her time with her daughter, not necessarily with her husband. She told me they only behaved like roommates, and I had nothing to worry about," Mark said.

He asked for some time to think about it, and they didn't talk for a week after that. However, he missed her too much to let her go, so he called her once the week passed and asked her out.

Nina agreed, and once they met, they decided to keep things the way they were. She didn't promise to get a divorce, but she said she might, and he didn't ask her to do anything immediately.

"I didn't know if she wanted to leave her family for me, and I felt strange taking a mom away from a little girl. I thought it was better to wait and see how Nina felt. I wasn't going to make her do anything," Mark said.

They dated for another two months after that, and Nina even managed to spend a whole weekend with him when her daughter went on a trip with her grandparents.

Unfortunately, just as he thought things were going great, he got a text from Nina that turned his whole day upside down.

"After the weekend we had together, she sent me a message to tell me she was leaving me. Permanently. And she asked me not to call or text her again. We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," Mark said.

He's still confused about what happened, and he called Nina ten times and texted her, but she hasn't replied. Five days have passed since her message, and it looks like their relationship might be over.

What do you think about this situation? Was it ok for Mark to keep on hoping Nina would choose him even if he knew she had a husband and a daughter? Should Mark just accept Nina's decision and move on and find someone else who wants to marry him and be together long-term?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 12

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
97K followers

More from Amy Christie

"He's divorcing for me; he asked his wife for another chance," woman on boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Waiting for one marriage to end so you can be happy with the partner you chose will rarely bring the results you expect.

Read full story
1 comments

"Do I go to her house and tell her to get out of our family? He's got no will," wife on husband's girlfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Wanting to raise a family with your partner after you get married is part of many couples' goals, but it doesn't always happen the way you thought. And if your spouse also looks somewhere else and can't seem to be able to give their love to you only, then you'll have to make some clear decisions about your home and your marriage.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"He had an affair; I want to forgive him, but it was a man," wife on husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone and thinking about life together, a home, and kids, usually mean you want to commit for several years. But what do you do when everything you thought you knew suddenly changes and the way your partner behaves leaves you with no words?

Read full story
7 comments

"She will go if I don't compromise on kids; I don't want to be a dad," man on wedding plans

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating, getting engaged and deciding on a partner to get married to means putting your trust in someone and feeling their goals for a life together match yours.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

"He separated from his wife after three decades; he still calls and visits her," girlfriend doubts second marriage

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When one marriage ends while another relationship is just beginning, there will still be a connection between spouses until the divorce takes place. And if they stay in touch and help each other, what does that say about the second relationship that's going to eventually replace the marriage after divorce?

Read full story
8 comments

"He's staying with his wife and kids; I want him home with me," woman upset with boyfriend, who's a dad

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a relationship while knowing your partner is still married is challenging both for the single partner and for the one who's still staying in a marriage and needs to decide where their happiness is. And as time goes by, the single partner will keep wanting a more important place in their significant other's life.

Read full story
35 comments

"He wants to move with me; he has a kid and can't pay rent," woman upset with boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Wanting to live together means taking your relationship to the next step, but for that to happen, money also needs to be discussed. And when you've been saving for a while, and your partner just wants to move in, asks for a specific number of bedrooms, and then can't contribute at all, things can get confused, and arguments will easily start.

Read full story
66 comments

"He stayed out all night; no call, no text," wife feels disrespected after seven years

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A marriage that lasts several years usually means you and your spouse have found common ground and can agree on what you want for the future, the type of family you will raise, and the home you're having.

Read full story
18 comments

"No tip, you earn more than I do," woman tells waiter when asked for a tip with the check

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out to have a great time usually means you're willing to appreciate the service you get as well as the food in the restaurant you choose. But what happens if you feel like there's no need to add anything to the food price because your salary must be lower than what your waiter is making? Is it fair to refuse to give a tip, or do you have to do it just to be polite?

Read full story
97 comments

"We've been dating for a year; I haven't met his parents or his kids," girlfriend on relationship with divorced man

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Beginning a relationship with a partner who's been through a divorce isn't the same as seeing if you like someone who is single. The previous marriage and any kids they have will affect how your partner behaves and the way they see their life with you long term.

Read full story
13 comments

"I dropped his phone; he shouted at me in front of our family," wife on husband's reaction

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The way your spouse treats you when they're upset or annoyed says a lot about love, consideration, and respect. How should you react when they forget about your feelings as soon as you drop something to the floor or they want you to be faster or dress differently?

Read full story
77 comments
Dallas, TX

"He gets gifts for his ex more often than for me," wife on husband's former girlfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting engaged and married usually means you have chosen one partner to spend the rest of your life with.

Read full story
3 comments

"He caught me texting another man; it was romantic, but we haven't met. He wants a divorce," wife on upset husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out your spouse is looking for someone else is a very difficult moment, and when you notice that yourself instead of being told by someone who saw them, it can get even more complicated. In between arguments and confusion, you can start wondering if there's any love left and whether one of the spouses is actually overreacting and shouldn't be so harsh when no actual meeting took place.

Read full story
117 comments

"He won't talk to me because I don't want to live together," teen about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving in with your partner after dating for a while is often the next stage of a relationship, which leads to an engagement and eventually to getting married. However, not every couple wants to live together before marriage, and, in some cases, that step might seem to come too soon, particularly when one of the partners is a teenager.

Read full story
11 comments

"I saw him with another woman; do I tell his wife?" sister doubts brother's marriage

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Family connections are not just about married partners. Sometimes, a partner's siblings might notice things that a spouse needs to know, but they're not sure if they should interfere in their relationship, particularly if what they're about to tell them might end all the trust they had in their spouse.

Read full story
11 comments

"He earns more but keeps asking me for money; he hasn't returned any," woman worried about boyfriend's costs

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being in love and thinking about spending the rest of your life with your partner can be dimmed by constant arguments or money-related issues. When costs seem to go only one way, and you find yourself giving money even if you know your partner has a higher salary, questions will easily turn into arguments.

Read full story
31 comments

"My burger ended up on the floor; the waiter wanted me to pay to replace it," man annoyed on night out

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a date is about focusing on the person you're with and having a good time while enjoying your food. But what do you do when the food suddenly slips from your hands, and you don't feel like paying for another main course or appetizer?

Read full story
128 comments

"He wants me to move out after six years so he can live alone and see me three times a week," woman on fiance

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together is one step closer to getting engaged and starting to plan your wedding. But what do you do when the proposal constantly gets delayed, and there's no indication that your partner is considering and choosing a ring, but rather a comfortable way of life with nothing different from one day to the next?

Read full story
113 comments

"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills," woman thinks boyfriend should do more for her

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting the help you need from your partner matters more than just hearing nice words or having them text or call. Talking to the person you love when you feel upset is useful, but when they can also provide immediate help, things can improve a lot faster than if you spent the whole time talking.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy