"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills," woman thinks boyfriend should do more for her

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Photo by Sherise Van Dyk on Unsplash

Getting the help you need from your partner matters more than just hearing nice words or having them text or call. Talking to the person you love when you feel upset is useful, but when they can also provide immediate help, things can improve a lot faster than if you spent the whole time talking.

What do you do when your partner is willing to buy you presents and will pay for some trips but won't agree to give you money to pay for more pressing issues?

Is it still ok, and would you thank them, or would you think they're not being considerate and not really looking clearly at your situation?

My friend Gina has been dating her boyfriend Jack for three years. They first met in high school and were friends for about two years before they started going out together. They gradually got closer while working on the same school projects, and they got to talk at their friends' parties.

"He was always so positive, and he loved hiking and nature walks. I felt relaxed and encouraged whenever I was with him. That's a big part of why I decided he would be the right choice for a boyfriend," Gina said.

Once they began going out, they found out more about each other and felt comfortable sharing things about their families and the goals each had for a relationship. They realized they both needed long-term commitment and wanted to have kids one day.

Both Gina and Jack were focused on getting a job that paid well so they could afford the things they liked, so grades and studies mattered a lot to them.

One year after they first went on a date, Jack asked Gina if she'd like to move into an apartment together. She said yes, and they started looking for a new place. It only took three weeks to get settled in and start seeing what it was like sharing their space and seeing each other's daily habits.

"It was difficult in the beginning because we got up at different times, and then we both needed certain things to start our day. But we gradually made breakfast together, we had flowers in the kitchen, and he helped me with all house chores," Gina said.

Unfortunately, they couldn't do that for more than six months. At that time, Jack's parents couldn't pay to look after their house any longer and asked Jack to move in for the next year to supervise repairs and look after his siblings.

"I was sorry he had to go, but I understood. I would've helped my parents too. And he has three younger sisters and one brother. He couldn't ignore them all. So, I stayed in the apartment we had rented and hoped Jack would be back soon, too," Gina said.

Jack didn't have to pay any rent since he went to live with his family for one year, but Gina had to handle both the rent and the bills for the place they'd been living in. It wasn't so hard in the first few months because she'd saved some money, but as time went by, staying on top of bills turned into a monthly challenge.

Jack still bought her gifts, and he paid for her tickets whenever they went on trips and had to fly there. However, Gina felt that giving her money for bills would have been more useful to avoid stress.

"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills. I asked him once or twice, but he said that's for when we get married. But I need to pay for stuff now. Will I have to do overtime permanently until we get married because he's now living for free with his family? And he doesn't know when he will come back to the apartment, so it's not like there's any end to this," Gina said.

She's not happy with the way things are going, and Jack isn't sure when the repairs will be done or how soon his parents can take care of all his siblings again since they're older and need support with daily activities.

"I still love him and want to get through this. But he earns very well now, and he still won't contribute to the expenses for the apartment. We got it because he wanted it too. That should mean he pays a part, too," Gina said.

She talked to her parents about what was happening, and they advised her to do her best to pay the bills and the rent until the lease ends. And not to renew it unless Jack is willing to live together again.

"She doesn't need such a big place for herself anyway. It was for them to have their life as a couple over there. After all, his name is on the lease, and she's too nice not to ask him clearly for the money. I know I would have, even with his family going through what they are. He can afford it," Shaina, Gina's mom, said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Jack to refuse to contribute anything to rent and bills even if he is on the lease and they chose the apartment to live together? Should Gina get a second job and handle all the costs until he can move back in for the sake of their relationship?