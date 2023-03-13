"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills," woman thinks boyfriend should do more for her

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiHY4_0lHGFjwN00
Photo bySherise Van DykonUnsplash

Getting the help you need from your partner matters more than just hearing nice words or having them text or call. Talking to the person you love when you feel upset is useful, but when they can also provide immediate help, things can improve a lot faster than if you spent the whole time talking.

What do you do when your partner is willing to buy you presents and will pay for some trips but won't agree to give you money to pay for more pressing issues?

Is it still ok, and would you thank them, or would you think they're not being considerate and not really looking clearly at your situation?

My friend Gina has been dating her boyfriend Jack for three years. They first met in high school and were friends for about two years before they started going out together. They gradually got closer while working on the same school projects, and they got to talk at their friends' parties.

"He was always so positive, and he loved hiking and nature walks. I felt relaxed and encouraged whenever I was with him. That's a big part of why I decided he would be the right choice for a boyfriend," Gina said.

Once they began going out, they found out more about each other and felt comfortable sharing things about their families and the goals each had for a relationship. They realized they both needed long-term commitment and wanted to have kids one day.

Both Gina and Jack were focused on getting a job that paid well so they could afford the things they liked, so grades and studies mattered a lot to them.

One year after they first went on a date, Jack asked Gina if she'd like to move into an apartment together. She said yes, and they started looking for a new place. It only took three weeks to get settled in and start seeing what it was like sharing their space and seeing each other's daily habits.

"It was difficult in the beginning because we got up at different times, and then we both needed certain things to start our day. But we gradually made breakfast together, we had flowers in the kitchen, and he helped me with all house chores," Gina said.

Unfortunately, they couldn't do that for more than six months. At that time, Jack's parents couldn't pay to look after their house any longer and asked Jack to move in for the next year to supervise repairs and look after his siblings.

"I was sorry he had to go, but I understood. I would've helped my parents too. And he has three younger sisters and one brother. He couldn't ignore them all. So, I stayed in the apartment we had rented and hoped Jack would be back soon, too," Gina said.

Jack didn't have to pay any rent since he went to live with his family for one year, but Gina had to handle both the rent and the bills for the place they'd been living in. It wasn't so hard in the first few months because she'd saved some money, but as time went by, staying on top of bills turned into a monthly challenge.

Jack still bought her gifts, and he paid for her tickets whenever they went on trips and had to fly there. However, Gina felt that giving her money for bills would have been more useful to avoid stress.

"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills. I asked him once or twice, but he said that's for when we get married. But I need to pay for stuff now. Will I have to do overtime permanently until we get married because he's now living for free with his family? And he doesn't know when he will come back to the apartment, so it's not like there's any end to this," Gina said.

She's not happy with the way things are going, and Jack isn't sure when the repairs will be done or how soon his parents can take care of all his siblings again since they're older and need support with daily activities.

"I still love him and want to get through this. But he earns very well now, and he still won't contribute to the expenses for the apartment. We got it because he wanted it too. That should mean he pays a part, too," Gina said.

She talked to her parents about what was happening, and they advised her to do her best to pay the bills and the rent until the lease ends. And not to renew it unless Jack is willing to live together again.

"She doesn't need such a big place for herself anyway. It was for them to have their life as a couple over there. After all, his name is on the lease, and she's too nice not to ask him clearly for the money. I know I would have, even with his family going through what they are. He can afford it," Shaina, Gina's mom, said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it ok for Jack to refuse to contribute anything to rent and bills even if he is on the lease and they chose the apartment to live together? Should Gina get a second job and handle all the costs until he can move back in for the sake of their relationship?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 110

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

More from Amy Christie

"He caught me texting another man; it was romantic, but we haven't met. He wants a divorce," wife on upset husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out your spouse is looking for someone else is a very difficult moment, and when you notice that yourself instead of being told by someone who saw them, it can get even more complicated. In between arguments and confusion, you can start wondering if there's any love left and whether one of the spouses is actually overreacting and shouldn't be so harsh when no actual meeting took place.

Read full story
61 comments

"He won't talk to me because I don't want to live together," teen about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving in with your partner after dating for a while is often the next stage of a relationship, which leads to an engagement and eventually to getting married. However, not every couple wants to live together before marriage, and, in some cases, that step might seem to come too soon, particularly when one of the partners is a teenager.

Read full story
9 comments

"I saw him with another woman; do I tell his wife?" sister doubts brother's marriage

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Family connections are not just about married partners. Sometimes, a partner's siblings might notice things that a spouse needs to know, but they're not sure if they should interfere in their relationship, particularly if what they're about to tell them might end all the trust they had in their spouse.

Read full story
11 comments

"He earns more but keeps asking me for money; he hasn't returned any," woman worried about boyfriend's costs

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being in love and thinking about spending the rest of your life with your partner can be dimmed by constant arguments or money-related issues. When costs seem to go only one way, and you find yourself giving money even if you know your partner has a higher salary, questions will easily turn into arguments.

Read full story
28 comments

"My burger ended up on the floor; the waiter wanted me to pay to replace it," man annoyed on night out

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a date is about focusing on the person you're with and having a good time while enjoying your food. But what do you do when the food suddenly slips from your hands, and you don't feel like paying for another main course or appetizer?

Read full story
119 comments

"We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," confused boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a relationship with someone you thought you knew very well and then realizing you're not the only person in their life can complicate things a lot. And if you decide to go on dating them despite what you've learned and keep hoping they will choose you, unexpected circumstances may make you doubt your commitment and theirs.

Read full story
11 comments

"He wants me to move out after six years so he can live alone and see me three times a week," woman on fiance

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together is one step closer to getting engaged and starting to plan your wedding. But what do you do when the proposal constantly gets delayed, and there's no indication that your partner is considering and choosing a ring, but rather a comfortable way of life with nothing different from one day to the next?

Read full story
106 comments

"I have to share a room with her; I have a boyfriend," teen wants her room away from grandmother

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home with few bedrooms while living with an extended family can get stressful when kids grow up and ask to have their own space.

Read full story
16 comments

"He's having a baby with his wife; he wants me to stay," woman finds out boyfriend has a family

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Staying married while having another relationship is rarely an indication of loyalty or trust. However, when one spouse is also seeing someone else while raising a family, several questions will come up as to who they will eventually choose to be with or if they hope to keep both relationships going without letting their family know about the other person in their life.

Read full story
28 comments

"I'm in college and have my home; mom wants me to move with her and her boyfriend," son won't live with siblings

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Studying and doing your best to get a good job means a lot both when you're young and also over the course of your life. And when kids manage to have their own home just two years after beginning college, most parents would be excited.

Read full story
84 comments

"I moved out because he didn't want kids; now he does. Can I trust him?" woman doubts boyfriend wants a family

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Considering a partner to have kids and a home with is an important decision that needs time, patience, and agreement on some essential issues. And when you find out your partner doesn't feel the same way you do about raising a family, is it ok to end the relationship so you avoid getting upset later?

Read full story
13 comments

"He calls his wife baby; he says they're friends and separated," woman on married boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating someone who is still married and assuming everything is done between them and their spouse can easily go in an unexpected direction when you notice indications of them getting close again. Is it ok for your partner to stay friends with their ex, or would you expect them not to talk to an ex once they're dating you?

Read full story
6 comments

"You don't owe me that," waiter refuses large tip, gets double for kindness

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out to a restaurant for a special occasion or just a date is all about atmosphere, good food, and great service. And if one of those things is missing, you will soon realize you made the trip for nothing, and you were better off sitting at home and watching TV.

Read full story
3 comments

"His ex still texts him and brings cakes," girlfriend on ex-wife

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Putting an end to a marriage and letting your spouse go because you no longer feel anything about them will often mean your paths won't cross again, particularly if you don't have kids and have argued a lot in the last few months of your marriage.

Read full story
1 comments

"He gave us a table near the restrooms; we were dressed up, and the place was empty," man, unhappy about waiter

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding on a restaurant to celebrate a special occasion usually means you expect good food, great service, and a pleasant night out while listening to music and talking to your spouse.

Read full story
60 comments

"He won't talk to me after my ex sent gifts to my mom and me," wife, upset with her husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing a partner for a second marriage will need more patience than when you tied the knot the first time. It won't be just about the two of you; you will have to take into account different family connections and the way some relationships won't just go away when you want a new home with a different person.

Read full story
7 comments

"If I don't call him, he'll come back in two days," woman feels boyfriend needs space to decide to get married

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding if a relationship will last for a long time or if you're done after a few months takes more than just hearing out what your partner has to say. Sometimes, you have to learn to understand their gestures or realize if avoiding them for a while could actually improve the way you feel about each other.

Read full story
9 comments

"He wants me to move out after living together to work on himself," woman confused about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving in with your partner is usually a step towards getting engaged, married, and eventually having a home and raising a family together.

Read full story
19 comments

"I can't work every day for the rest of my life because he won't get a job," woman can't handle costs for boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a long-term relationship where you know your partner will be there for you every time things get difficult can be very fulfilling, but what do you do when they can't cover their part of the bills?

Read full story
245 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy