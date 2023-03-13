"I have to share a room with her; I have a boyfriend," teen wants her room away from grandmother

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having a home with few bedrooms while living with an extended family can get stressful when kids grow up and ask to have their own space.

If your living room is taken and every other bedroom is shared, it can be quite challenging to come up with a way to make everyone feel they can still get the chance to be on their own for a while, talk to friends, or just relax.

What do you do when there's simply no way to add an extra room or to move anyone out? Do you stand firm in your decision or suggest someone should rent another place?

My friend Diane has been living with her mom and dad since she was little. They have a two-bedroom home, and in the beginning, her parents, Liana and Jim, had their daughter stay in the second bedroom. That only worked well until she started school, though.

"At that time, my grandmother needed more help since she was getting older, and my parents decided she should live with us. There was no other available bedroom except mine, so it seemed logical to have her come and stay there. I didn't mind so much back then because mom told me she would play with me and it would be lots of fun," Diane said.

The first two or three years went well, and Diane didn't mind sharing the room with her grandmother. She knitted her a blanket, too, and they had the chance to catch up and get closer.

"I hadn't seen that much of her because she used to live in a different state, so when she began living in our home, it was like a long visit, and then I realized she had come to stay, and I would always have my grandmother close," Diane said.

As time went by and she grew up, things weren't the same, though. Once she was a teenager, Diane wasn't so pleased she couldn't have her room. And her friends told her all the time how they got to relax and read or have friends over in their bedrooms at home, so she felt she couldn't get to do that at all.

"It was like I was suddenly very different, and I didn't even want to tell them that I didn't have my room. I found so many excuses when they came to visit me, and once when two of my friends came up, and they saw grandma sitting in her armchair, I said she was just having a nap so they wouldn't realize it was our room, not my room," Diane said.

Her mom takes up the living room in the house as an office since she works from home, and her dad also has a small desk set up in the kitchen.

"There's no other space I could use to sleep, read, or listen to music. And my grandmother doesn't go out at all. She reads in our room, cooks sometimes, or has tea. But I don't get more than two hours at most by myself every day. That's so unfair," Diane said.

She still cares about her grandmother and doesn't want her to know she would like the room to herself, but there's a strain in their relationship now, and sometimes Diane gets annoyed with her.

"I'm sorry, and each time I lose patience, I go back to her to apologize. It's not her fault, but it's not mine, either. And I don't want to annoy her or make her feel she's not welcome, but I can't go on like this," Diane said.

She talked to her mom and dad about this issue, but they couldn't give her any solution other than wait for high school to pass and then move when she started college.

"I knew that, and of course, I'm going to rent something with my friends when I go to college. But that's two years away. What do I do until then?" Diane said.

While the arguments about the room continued, Diane also started dating Doug. And since they're together, she feels like her space matters even more, and the lack of it gets more annoying each day.

Diane still talks to her grandmother and tells her about her day while she advises her, but their talks are much shorter, and whenever Doug's name comes up, her grandmother warns her to be careful. Unfortunately, Diane isn't pleased because her grandmother doesn't like him, and that brings the bedroom issue to her mind every time.

"I have to share a room with her; I have a boyfriend, and I'm old enough to be on my own. Why do I have to remind mom and dad I'm almost grown up?" Diane said.

She's considering finding a part-time job and moving out sooner so she can meet Doug more often. On the other hand, her parents are also doubtful about their relationship and have advised her to wait a bit until she's sure he really cares about her.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Diane to have to share the room with her grandmother now that she's a teen? Should she move out as soon as she can to be able to meet her friends and her boyfriend whenever she wants without anyone interrupting them?

