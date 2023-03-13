"He's having a baby with his wife; he wants me to stay," woman finds out boyfriend has a family

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anYTz_0lHE0sQ800
Photo byTaylor Deas-MeleshonUnsplash

Staying married while having another relationship is rarely an indication of loyalty or trust. However, when one spouse is also seeing someone else while raising a family, several questions will come up as to who they will eventually choose to be with or if they hope to keep both relationships going without letting their family know about the other person in their life.

Is that fair for the spouse or for the secondary relationship, and should one or the other leave as soon as they can so they don't get upset when their expectations aren't met?

My friend Nila has been married to her husband, Tobias, for five years. They had two sons together, and she's a stay-at-home mom looking after the kids and their house.

"I had no doubts about leaving my job. I didn't care so much about promotions, and I wanted to be sure my kids had all their meals at the right time and grew up to be happy, and we could make memories together. I wouldn't change the time I spent with them for any job. And I'm thankful Tobias could support us and all the expenses by working in the office," Nila said.

They agreed early on during their engagement that they wanted a big family with eight kids and a large home. And Tobias also insisted on Nila being a housewife so they wouldn't need to bring in a babysitter or stress their older parents with being there every afternoon and evening.

"I know my parents and his are excited to have grandkids, but we don't want them to get too tired. And a babysitter would be a person we don't really know, so that wasn't a great option for us," Nila said.

Having their sons needed some adjustments, and Nila felt tired in the first few months. They were born one year apart, and the couple was happy they would get to play together and share toys and be close in age.

Nila's in-laws took over cooking and cleaning after their first son, Anthony was born, and it took six months for the mom to get back on track. Once she had the second baby, Nila was more used to how things were going to be, so she wasn't as stressed or worried she'd forgotten to do something.

"My mom and my in-laws were still there for me, but I was a lot more confident when we had Elias, our second son. It was different because I already knew the essential stuff, and I could focus on being happy," Nila said.

After they had the two boys, her husband began working late, and he told her he needed to put in some overtime because of the higher bills. As it turns out, he didn't work harder or longer. He was just seeing someone else.

"I needed to feel something different and to go out without feeling I had to look after babies every minute. I love my family, but I can't deal with that all the time," Tobias said.

He started dating Angela six months after his second son was born. He didn't tell her about his marriage, though. Instead, he said he had work projects and had to be away for at least half the week. She accepted that for a while, but then she began questioning his schedule and why his weekends were always busy.

"I had to tell her in the end because she was ready to come to see me at my house. I don't want my wife to know. Especially not now," Tobias said.

Angela was confused to learn about her boyfriend's marriage when she'd simply assumed he worked a lot and cared about his career. And the more Angela thought about it, the less she understood whether he cared about her or not.

"I didn't know what to think. Was I just someone he saw when he got bored with the babies or when he argued with his wife? Could I count on him to be with me permanently and to have a second family with me? It didn't look like he wanted to forget about them," Angela said.

Two weeks ago, Nila found out she was pregnant again. Tobias has no intention of letting her go, and he's happy they'll have another baby. In his opinion, that doesn't means he doesn't love Angela too.

"It's a different kind of love. Nila is the woman I chose to have a family with, and I will always support her and our kids. My home is with them. Angela is for having a good time, but I don't want to upset her either. I'm doing my best for both, and I love them," Tobias said.

Angela had a talk with Tobias, and she asked him if he could leave his wife and kids to have a home with her, and he said no while assuring her he still wanted to date her.

"He's having a baby with his wife; he wants me to stay with him without promising me anything. I want my own family and kids. I want him to leave her," Angela said.

They argued, and Angela told him she was willing to tell his wife everything. Tobias let her know he would leave her if she did anything to upset his family, so she's undecided about simply leaving, keeping things as they were, or telling Nila what's been going on.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Angela still wait for Tobias to choose her, or is it obvious he will never leave his wife and kids? Would it be fair for Angela to tell Nila that Tobias has been seeing her even if it would upset her during her pregnancy?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

Comments / 28

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
96K followers

More from Amy Christie

"He caught me texting another man; it was romantic, but we haven't met. He wants a divorce," wife on upset husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out your spouse is looking for someone else is a very difficult moment, and when you notice that yourself instead of being told by someone who saw them, it can get even more complicated. In between arguments and confusion, you can start wondering if there's any love left and whether one of the spouses is actually overreacting and shouldn't be so harsh when no actual meeting took place.

Read full story
61 comments

"He won't talk to me because I don't want to live together," teen about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving in with your partner after dating for a while is often the next stage of a relationship, which leads to an engagement and eventually to getting married. However, not every couple wants to live together before marriage, and, in some cases, that step might seem to come too soon, particularly when one of the partners is a teenager.

Read full story
9 comments

"I saw him with another woman; do I tell his wife?" sister doubts brother's marriage

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Family connections are not just about married partners. Sometimes, a partner's siblings might notice things that a spouse needs to know, but they're not sure if they should interfere in their relationship, particularly if what they're about to tell them might end all the trust they had in their spouse.

Read full story
11 comments

"He earns more but keeps asking me for money; he hasn't returned any," woman worried about boyfriend's costs

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being in love and thinking about spending the rest of your life with your partner can be dimmed by constant arguments or money-related issues. When costs seem to go only one way, and you find yourself giving money even if you know your partner has a higher salary, questions will easily turn into arguments.

Read full story
28 comments

"My burger ended up on the floor; the waiter wanted me to pay to replace it," man annoyed on night out

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a date is about focusing on the person you're with and having a good time while enjoying your food. But what do you do when the food suddenly slips from your hands, and you don't feel like paying for another main course or appetizer?

Read full story
119 comments

"We dated one year; she said she'd leave her husband, then she left me," confused boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a relationship with someone you thought you knew very well and then realizing you're not the only person in their life can complicate things a lot. And if you decide to go on dating them despite what you've learned and keep hoping they will choose you, unexpected circumstances may make you doubt your commitment and theirs.

Read full story
11 comments

"He wants me to move out after six years so he can live alone and see me three times a week," woman on fiance

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together is one step closer to getting engaged and starting to plan your wedding. But what do you do when the proposal constantly gets delayed, and there's no indication that your partner is considering and choosing a ring, but rather a comfortable way of life with nothing different from one day to the next?

Read full story
106 comments

"He buys me gifts and pays for flights; he won't give me money for bills," woman thinks boyfriend should do more for her

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting the help you need from your partner matters more than just hearing nice words or having them text or call. Talking to the person you love when you feel upset is useful, but when they can also provide immediate help, things can improve a lot faster than if you spent the whole time talking.

Read full story
110 comments

"I have to share a room with her; I have a boyfriend," teen wants her room away from grandmother

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home with few bedrooms while living with an extended family can get stressful when kids grow up and ask to have their own space.

Read full story
16 comments

"I'm in college and have my home; mom wants me to move with her and her boyfriend," son won't live with siblings

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Studying and doing your best to get a good job means a lot both when you're young and also over the course of your life. And when kids manage to have their own home just two years after beginning college, most parents would be excited.

Read full story
84 comments

"I moved out because he didn't want kids; now he does. Can I trust him?" woman doubts boyfriend wants a family

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Considering a partner to have kids and a home with is an important decision that needs time, patience, and agreement on some essential issues. And when you find out your partner doesn't feel the same way you do about raising a family, is it ok to end the relationship so you avoid getting upset later?

Read full story
13 comments

"He calls his wife baby; he says they're friends and separated," woman on married boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Dating someone who is still married and assuming everything is done between them and their spouse can easily go in an unexpected direction when you notice indications of them getting close again. Is it ok for your partner to stay friends with their ex, or would you expect them not to talk to an ex once they're dating you?

Read full story
6 comments

"You don't owe me that," waiter refuses large tip, gets double for kindness

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out to a restaurant for a special occasion or just a date is all about atmosphere, good food, and great service. And if one of those things is missing, you will soon realize you made the trip for nothing, and you were better off sitting at home and watching TV.

Read full story
3 comments

"His ex still texts him and brings cakes," girlfriend on ex-wife

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Putting an end to a marriage and letting your spouse go because you no longer feel anything about them will often mean your paths won't cross again, particularly if you don't have kids and have argued a lot in the last few months of your marriage.

Read full story
1 comments

"He gave us a table near the restrooms; we were dressed up, and the place was empty," man, unhappy about waiter

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding on a restaurant to celebrate a special occasion usually means you expect good food, great service, and a pleasant night out while listening to music and talking to your spouse.

Read full story
60 comments

"He won't talk to me after my ex sent gifts to my mom and me," wife, upset with her husband

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing a partner for a second marriage will need more patience than when you tied the knot the first time. It won't be just about the two of you; you will have to take into account different family connections and the way some relationships won't just go away when you want a new home with a different person.

Read full story
7 comments

"If I don't call him, he'll come back in two days," woman feels boyfriend needs space to decide to get married

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding if a relationship will last for a long time or if you're done after a few months takes more than just hearing out what your partner has to say. Sometimes, you have to learn to understand their gestures or realize if avoiding them for a while could actually improve the way you feel about each other.

Read full story
9 comments

"He wants me to move out after living together to work on himself," woman confused about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving in with your partner is usually a step towards getting engaged, married, and eventually having a home and raising a family together.

Read full story
19 comments

"I can't work every day for the rest of my life because he won't get a job," woman can't handle costs for boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a long-term relationship where you know your partner will be there for you every time things get difficult can be very fulfilling, but what do you do when they can't cover their part of the bills?

Read full story
245 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy