"He's having a baby with his wife; he wants me to stay," woman finds out boyfriend has a family

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Photo by Taylor Deas-Melesh on Unsplash

Staying married while having another relationship is rarely an indication of loyalty or trust. However, when one spouse is also seeing someone else while raising a family, several questions will come up as to who they will eventually choose to be with or if they hope to keep both relationships going without letting their family know about the other person in their life.

Is that fair for the spouse or for the secondary relationship, and should one or the other leave as soon as they can so they don't get upset when their expectations aren't met?

My friend Nila has been married to her husband, Tobias, for five years. They had two sons together, and she's a stay-at-home mom looking after the kids and their house.

"I had no doubts about leaving my job. I didn't care so much about promotions, and I wanted to be sure my kids had all their meals at the right time and grew up to be happy, and we could make memories together. I wouldn't change the time I spent with them for any job. And I'm thankful Tobias could support us and all the expenses by working in the office," Nila said.

They agreed early on during their engagement that they wanted a big family with eight kids and a large home. And Tobias also insisted on Nila being a housewife so they wouldn't need to bring in a babysitter or stress their older parents with being there every afternoon and evening.

"I know my parents and his are excited to have grandkids, but we don't want them to get too tired. And a babysitter would be a person we don't really know, so that wasn't a great option for us," Nila said.

Having their sons needed some adjustments, and Nila felt tired in the first few months. They were born one year apart, and the couple was happy they would get to play together and share toys and be close in age.

Nila's in-laws took over cooking and cleaning after their first son, Anthony was born, and it took six months for the mom to get back on track. Once she had the second baby, Nila was more used to how things were going to be, so she wasn't as stressed or worried she'd forgotten to do something.

"My mom and my in-laws were still there for me, but I was a lot more confident when we had Elias, our second son. It was different because I already knew the essential stuff, and I could focus on being happy," Nila said.

After they had the two boys, her husband began working late, and he told her he needed to put in some overtime because of the higher bills. As it turns out, he didn't work harder or longer. He was just seeing someone else.

"I needed to feel something different and to go out without feeling I had to look after babies every minute. I love my family, but I can't deal with that all the time," Tobias said.

He started dating Angela six months after his second son was born. He didn't tell her about his marriage, though. Instead, he said he had work projects and had to be away for at least half the week. She accepted that for a while, but then she began questioning his schedule and why his weekends were always busy.

"I had to tell her in the end because she was ready to come to see me at my house. I don't want my wife to know. Especially not now," Tobias said.

Angela was confused to learn about her boyfriend's marriage when she'd simply assumed he worked a lot and cared about his career. And the more Angela thought about it, the less she understood whether he cared about her or not.

"I didn't know what to think. Was I just someone he saw when he got bored with the babies or when he argued with his wife? Could I count on him to be with me permanently and to have a second family with me? It didn't look like he wanted to forget about them," Angela said.

Two weeks ago, Nila found out she was pregnant again. Tobias has no intention of letting her go, and he's happy they'll have another baby. In his opinion, that doesn't means he doesn't love Angela too.

"It's a different kind of love. Nila is the woman I chose to have a family with, and I will always support her and our kids. My home is with them. Angela is for having a good time, but I don't want to upset her either. I'm doing my best for both, and I love them," Tobias said.

Angela had a talk with Tobias, and she asked him if he could leave his wife and kids to have a home with her, and he said no while assuring her he still wanted to date her.

"He's having a baby with his wife; he wants me to stay with him without promising me anything. I want my own family and kids. I want him to leave her," Angela said.

They argued, and Angela told him she was willing to tell his wife everything. Tobias let her know he would leave her if she did anything to upset his family, so she's undecided about simply leaving, keeping things as they were, or telling Nila what's been going on.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Should Angela still wait for Tobias to choose her, or is it obvious he will never leave his wife and kids? Would it be fair for Angela to tell Nila that Tobias has been seeing her even if it would upset her during her pregnancy?