"I'm in college and have my home; mom wants me to move with her and her boyfriend," son won't live with siblings

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZKXj_0lG1jnDO00
Photo byLeilani AngelonUnsplash

Studying and doing your best to get a good job means a lot both when you're young and also over the course of your life. And when kids manage to have their own home just two years after beginning college, most parents would be excited.

What happens when your parents are divorced, and your mom still wants you to come back, leave what you've achieved, and stay home to support her in looking after your siblings?

Is that a fair thing to ask, or should you walk away because you're not their parent?

My friend Steve is in his second year of college, and he's been living on his own ever since he graduated from high school. He's been working full-time and has been able to afford a mortgage with his girlfriend, Tania. Together, they saved enough for the payment and are now living in their home while covering bills on time and thinking about having a family together once they finish their studies.

"I wouldn't want to get married before we're out of college. It's like weddings are not something to focus on right now. I'm going to propose in a year or so, but I won't be rushed into doing anything. Having our home is a major step, and I think that shows I want to be with her permanently. Of course, I won't be able to get her an expensive ring right now, so it's best to wait on it for a while," Steve said.

Tania is also happy they could have their home so soon and is looking forward to the next steps in their relationship. She also wants to wait a while before getting married, particularly because she doesn't plan to have kids until she is 30.

"There's no point hurrying. We're together all the time anyway, so what's the difference? Besides, I don't want to get stressed out with planning a wedding right now," Tania said.

Her parents are ok with the way things are and make Steve feel welcome anytime. They usually go out walking together in the park and spend Sunday afternoons at their house.

As for Steve's parents, things are a bit more complicated. And he also has one brother and a sister, both teenagers.

"Mom and dad got divorced ten years ago. He lives in a different state, has a new family, and hasn't come to see us since, though he did send money from time to time. It must be less now since I don't really need it, but I'm sure he contributes to what my brother and sister need," Steve said.

Amanda, his mom, didn't get married again, but she's been in a stable relationship for the last eight years. Her boyfriend John moved in with her and Steve's siblings right after he finished high school and rented a new place to go to college.

"I always felt like they waited for me to go until he came to live in our home. But I didn't have anything against him. They could've done it sooner," Steve said.

What bothers him is the fact that John, his mom's boyfriend, only has part-time jobs and rarely keeps them longer than six months.

"He's not that interested in a career, and he loves to be home and do nothing. I know mom works full-time and also has a second job at a bakery in the afternoons, but it's not fair. Does she care about him that much to accept that behavior?" Steve said.

He didn't tell Amanda how he felt about it since he had no intention of arguing with her and wanted to see her happy. However, she called him last week and told him they had to discuss something.

"She sounded serious, even worried. I didn't know what to think. I hurried over there as soon as I got a few free hours," Steve said.

As it turns out, Amanda can't pay the house bills anymore, and she's also behind with rent. Her boyfriend left his job a month ago and says he's too tired to look for something else right now.

"I'm in college and have my home; mom wants me to move with her and her boyfriend. She thinks that's the way to care for my siblings and her. But I'm not her husband or their dad. And I'm working to pay off my mortgage. There's no way I can pay her rent and bills, too, even if it's just half, and she does the rest. I left home, and I'm not coming back," Steve said.

His mom argued with him and felt he was being careless because he won't look out for his brother and sister.

"I thought he was more responsible, being the oldest of my kids. But he won't come home and help me. Why would he mind at all if she loves us? We're still his family. He couldn't be more interested in Tania when they're not even married yet. Can a girlfriend matter more than his mom, sister, and brother?" Amanda said.

Tania, on the other hand, told Steve she won't put up with it, and he couldn't move away from their home.

"How could Amanda even consider such a thing? We're a couple, and Steve is staying right here with me in our house. We worked a lot to get to this point, and she's not going to come and take it all away. If her boyfriend doesn't feel like working, maybe she should find someone who can support her and her kids," Tania said.

Amanda won't talk to Steve after he refused to move in back home, and she won't check his texts either. He feels this situation is a result of John's lack of income and that his mom would be better off dating again.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is it fair for Amanda to ask her son to move in with her and John when she knows he's still paying off his mortgage? Is it ok for Tania to refuse the idea of Steve moving away for a while, even if they're not married yet?

