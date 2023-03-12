"I moved out because he didn't want kids; now he does. Can I trust him?" woman doubts boyfriend wants a family

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Considering a partner to have kids and a home with is an important decision that needs time, patience, and agreement on some essential issues. And when you find out your partner doesn't feel the same way you do about raising a family, is it ok to end the relationship so you avoid getting upset later?

Should you believe them if they say no first and then change their mind after they realize they might lose you because of their decision?

My friend Michelle has been dating her boyfriend Alan for three years. They were friends for two years before they decided to start their relationship.

"I felt so much better because we were friends. It wasn't like beginning to date someone I knew nothing about just because of how they looked. I had some short relationships like that, and I didn't want that kind of trouble again," Michelle said.

Alan was attentive to her, he got her flowers almost every day once they were dating, and they often spent time cooking together or going on day trips to see new towns.

"He was so much fun. And I could count on him. He helped with everything I needed; he even drove me everywhere when my car needed to be fixed," Michelle said.

Dating was also interesting for both since they got to meet each other's parents and siblings. Michelle got along well with Alan's mom, and his brothers thought Alan made a good choice.

Her parents were also happy to have Alan visit whenever he got the time, and they had family barbecues together, and he was invited to every birthday they celebrated.

"It was like we fit into each other's family without making an effort. And everyone liked us as a couple. Mom told me she'd be so happy to be a grandmother, and she thought Alan would be a wonderful dad," Michelle recalls.

After one year of dating, Michelle was hoping for a proposal and a ring. As it turned out, Alan didn't ask her to marry him just yet. He did, however, think it was time to move in together, so he told her he'd like to rent an apartment together.

"I was a bit disappointed since our wedding was on my mind most of the time. But then I thought moving together was a step toward a more permanent relationship. He might have wanted things to go slower, but he still cared about me," Michelle said.

While she was still hopeful a proposal would happen spontaneously, she agreed to find an apartment for the two of them and start a life together.

"It was good to know more about each other's habits and get used to sharing house chores while thinking about what we wanted for the future. I wanted a family with Alan, and I was sure he was focused on that, too," Michelle said.

After six months of living together, they were comfortable sharing cooking times and doing the dishes and laundry, and their apartment always looked neat and tidy. Michelle was particularly pleased that Alan was just as interested in sweeping and dusting as often as she wanted to.

After they'd been together for two years, Michelle felt it was the right time to talk about what they wanted in the long run. She told him about her goals for marriage and having kids, and making memories together.

Alan also wanted to buy a large home, earn more to cover all costs, and travel with her, but the part about kids was not in his plans. He told Michelle he didn't really want to be a parent and that it was too great of a responsibility.

"He wanted to be able to travel anytime without having to look for a babysitter. And he wasn't that excited about having a housewife either. It's not that he didn't earn enough; to him, that was like limiting our ideas and just staying home permanently. And he felt it would be too boring," Michelle said.

She thought he might change his mind once he understood how much those things mattered to her, but after four weeks and several talks on the issue, Alan still felt the same way. He didn't want kids. He would get married to her, but he was against raising a family together.

"That wasn't ok for me, and I started wondering if I'd been wasting my time. Was he really the right person for me, or did I want to see it that way? He wouldn't compromise at all, and I felt that he was ok with seeing me sad," Michelle said.

She waited for some indication from Alan that he'd had a change of heart two more weeks. When nothing was different, she packed her things and left the apartment.

He didn't call or try to contact her at all for one week. After that, Alan visited her parents and asked them where she was living. Then, he went to see Michelle in her best friend's apartment.

"I was surprised to see him, but I also didn't know why he'd come. Things were clear, and we didn't want the same type of future or relationship," Michelle said.

Alan asked her out for lunch, and what he told her was completely unexpected. And she wasn't sure if she should believe him either.

"I moved out because he didn't want kids; now he does. Can I trust him? Why did he change his mind when he wouldn't do it all those times I talked to him? And what if he changes again once we get back together?" she said.

Alan told her he realized kids could be ok as long as they were together. He added that he wants to compromise to make Michelle happy and won't let her go over a misunderstanding.

Michelle is considering whether she should give him another chance, while her parents are doubtful he meant what he said.

What do you think about this situation? Can someone who doesn't want kids really change their mind for their partner's sake, or is it just a way to get more time? Should Michelle agree to move back in and be together long-term?

