"He gave us a table near the restrooms; we were dressed up, and the place was empty," man, unhappy about waiter

Deciding on a restaurant to celebrate a special occasion usually means you expect good food, great service, and a pleasant night out while listening to music and talking to your spouse.

Whether it's been years since you got married or just a few months, each anniversary is unique, and if you go and have dinner together, you will remember how it was for at least a year after.

What do you do when it turns out the place you chose doesn't really value you as a customer, and you get doubtful seating even with almost no one else around?

My friend Nathan had been married to his wife Angela for 24 years. They have one daughter and three sons together, and Angela's been a housewife for several years to make sure her family was happy, and her kids had all they needed.

"It wasn't a difficult decision for me. I just couldn't go on working, knowing my kids might need me or miss me. And I was happy my husband could afford to pay our bills while I stayed home and looked after them and our house," Angela said.

As time passed, their kids grew up and went to kindergarten and school, dealt with all the challenges throughout high school, and then went on to study in college. One by one, they rented new places with friends and left their parents' home.

Once their youngest son moved away, Nathan and Angela had to reconsider their way of life.

"We didn't need to cook so often, and there was no laundry to be done three times a week. No running or people laughing until late at night. I missed them, but at the same time, none of us minded having a bit of quiet. We saw the kids every three weeks, and they stayed for a day or two. I felt I needed to think more about my marriage and become a loving wife again. I'd been a mom for so long, and Nathan might have missed how much I loved him," Angela said.

They decided to go on a second honeymoon, and once they got back from that trip, every anniversary and birthday became a reason to celebrate and have romantic dinners.

"We didn't get much time to do that with the kids because they had so many activities and school practices, but now we can get closer and be more dedicated to each other. We will always be there for the kids, but our marriage is the starting point of our family. Angela and I want to honor that every day from now on," Nathan said.

Last Thursday, they were celebrating their 24th anniversary, and they decided to go to an Italian restaurant because they both like that type of food.

It was an elegant place, and they got dressed for the occasion. Angela wore a dark green velvet dress, while Nathan had on a suit with a matching pocket square.

They got there 5 minutes before their reservation time, and the waiter invited them in. He got them seated right away and went to get their drinks. Unfortunately, the table they had wasn't exactly what they were hoping for.

"He gave us a table near the restrooms; we were dressed up, and the place was empty. Two groups came after us, but even then, there were still ten tables with no one sitting there," Nathan said.

They didn't want to sit close to the restrooms and felt it took away from the occasion, so they asked the waiter to give them a different table.

The reaction they got left them confused, though.

"That's the only table we've got for you. This restaurant has standards," the waiter said, and Nathan looked hard at him.

He repeated his request, but the waiter didn't do anything. Nathan also asked to talk to the manager to settle the issue.

When he came to their table and heard the reason they were unhappy, the manager not only didn't do anything to resolve the issue. Instead, he laughed and said they should be thankful they were there at all.

"A table is a table. Doesn't matter where it's at. The food is good, and your waiter is polite. I'm not going to have people picking and choosing their own seating. No one will want to sit anywhere. You can just stay at your table and have a good time," the manager said.

Nathan told him and the waiter they were leaving and wouldn't be back.

"I've never been treated like that. Everywhere we go to eat, whether it's a special date or just lunch or dinner, they will seat us away from the restrooms if we ask them to. That was offensive, and we won't be back. There are no second chances for places like that," Nathan said.

Even though they couldn't have their special dinner for their anniversary, they came back early, ordered takeout, and invited a few friends over so they wouldn't feel so annoyed about it.

What do you think about this situation? Was the manager's reaction acceptable, or should he have given the couple another table, particularly because there were plenty available ones close by? Was Nathan fair in deciding to leave with his wife and not give the place another chance?