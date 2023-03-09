"He won't talk to me after my ex sent gifts to my mom and me," wife, upset with her husband

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harrison Unsplash

Choosing a partner for a second marriage will need more patience than when you tied the knot the first time. It won't be just about the two of you; you will have to take into account different family connections and the way some relationships won't just go away when you want a new home with a different person.

My friend Laura has been married to her husband Tom for three years. This is her second marriage after another one that lasted only one year.

"I was too young when I first got married. I had no goals, and we ended up arguing all the time and spending almost every night at our parents' home because we couldn't stand each other. It was such a difficult time in my life, and I'm glad it's over," Laura said.

She was in college when she tied the knot for the first time, and she's still friends with her ex-husband, Andreas.

Once she graduated and started earning better with a full-time job, she met Tom. They were friends for a few weeks, and then they started going out together.

"It was fun meeting someone so calm and positive. He brought a balance into my life that I hadn't had for a long time. I felt better as soon as he was close. It was like he knew how to make me laugh no matter what," Laura said.

They dated for one year until Tom proposed to her. She said yes, and they set the wedding date six months later.

"It was a bit complicated setting everything up, but then we didn't want a big wedding; we just wanted to be close to our family and friends. We also didn't have any menus, just homemade food, and wildflowers to decorate the place. It was a unique day with all our loved ones," Laura said.

After they tied the knot, they moved into their new home. They shared house chores, and both kept working. Laura was particularly pleased because Tom didn't try and make her stay home.

They agreed that even after they became parents, she could go on working and have her purpose beyond their home.

"I appreciated that. Not even for a moment did he imply I didn't care about him or our home because I needed to keep my job," Laura said.

Six months after the wedding, Laura found out she was pregnant, and they soon welcomed their first daughter, Liana.

"It was a wonderful moment. Becoming a mom and having all my family support me. My in-laws offered to come by and cook when I was too tired, and my mom and dad watched over my little girl in the afternoons and on some weekends," Laura said.

The couple hired a babysitter, too, so Laura could go back to the office, and they slowly adjusted to their new life.

They also thought about having more kids but decided to wait for at least three years until their little girl was in kindergarten.

Last month, something unexpected happened which made Laura reconsider her opinion about her marriage. Her ex, Andreas, came to Dallas, Texas, to see his parents. He also stopped by Laura's office and her mom's home to bring both of them gifts.

"They were really nice presents too. I could tell he'd spent time choosing them, having them wrapped up, and adding a meaningful message. I thought it was great because we could finally move on after the way our marriage had ended," Laura said.

Unfortunately, her husband didn't feel the same way. He resented her ex-husband's gesture and thought he was trying to interfere in their family life. He asked Laura to either return the gifts or just throw them away.

"I didn't want to do that. Why would I throw away what I received? It was a nice gesture for me; it had nothing to do with Tom at all. And it wasn't disrespectful in the least. Tom is just overreacting and needs to realize that Andreas and I will stay friends," Laura said.

When she told him she would keep the gifts, Tom argued with her and then left the house for two days. Ever since he came back, he refuses to talk to his wife unless she agrees to get rid of the gifts. He also asked his mother-in-law to throw away what she received, and she said no.

"He won't talk to me after my ex sent gifts to my mom and me. Can't he see I only care about him? This argument has no purpose, and he has to stop behaving this way. Our little girl doesn't understand what's going on, and he never shouted at me before. Is this what he's like after all?" Laura said.

In the meantime, Tom is sure something wrong is taking place and won't speak to Laura or share in any of the house chores.

"Why would I help? She's putting some gifts from an ex who made her sad in the past over what I asked her. I'm not comfortable with having his presents in our home," Tom said.

How do you think this situation should be handled? Is Tom being fair in getting upset over the gifts from Laura's ex, or should he see it as a friendly gesture? Should Laura throw away the gifts to make her husband happy?

