"If I don't call him, he'll come back in two days," woman feels boyfriend needs space to decide to get married

Deciding if a relationship will last for a long time or if you're done after a few months takes more than just hearing out what your partner has to say. Sometimes, you have to learn to understand their gestures or realize if avoiding them for a while could actually improve the way you feel about each other.

Would you think it's ok to stop calling or texting and allowing your partner to be away for a few days without knowing what they might be doing?

My friend Alize has been dating her boyfriend Sam for almost two years. During this time, they separated several times, but she's convinced it's for the best because they can only miss each other when they're away for a few days.

"Why would I want him to be around all the time? If we argue about something and he takes off for three days or so, that's fine. It's better than continuing the argument or shouting at each other. And this way, he gets a chance to understand his life is better with me in it," Alize said.

Sam was her friend for years because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. They only began dating in college, but she knew his parents and brothers and felt a lot more comfortable than meeting someone new.

"It was like I already knew the most important things about him. I just had to figure out if we wanted the same things for marriage and a family together," Alize said.

As time went by, she was convinced they were great for each other. They took cooking classes together, traveled to new places, and she considered moving into her boyfriend's apartment.

"He asked me to live together, but I'm not sure. I mean, what's the point of arguing and sometimes having some time off for each other if you live in the same place? You can't do that anymore. Where would you go and calm down if your bed is in the same apartment?" Alize said.

Keeping that in mind, she decided to postpone living together until they were engaged because that would indicate a more permanent type of relationship. Until Sam proposes, she wants to have the opportunity to go away whenever she feels like it and to give him the same chance.

Alize also thinks the way her boyfriend leaves after they disagree on something and how she reacts to it is a reason they've stayed together. She won't ever try and get in touch with him once he's away, and they argued.

"If I don't call him, he'll come back in two days. I'm sure he'd leave me if I kept pushing him to talk to me all the time. It's ok to give each other space. I don't think that makes it more likely he will go out with other women. If I was always checking on him, he'd probably do that," Alize said.

So far, her idea seems to be working, and Sam values the way she lets their arguments resolve themselves.

"I never met someone like her before. All my ex-girlfriends kept trying to talk things out until I was bored and just said I don't want to see them again. Alize lets me do whatever I want for a few days, and when I miss her, I'll give her a call. She is great with that, not texting me 20 times a day and not telling me what to do or when. She'll be a great wife," Sam said.

Alize would like to date Sam for one more year, at least until getting engaged, but she's also sure he's the right person to get married to and raise a family.

Her parents, on the other hand, feel like their constant arguments show they will divorce soon if they even get to the point of becoming husband and wife.

"I'm not too positive about their relationship. I know she likes him, and he's attracted to her, but so many arguments are tiresome. They're young now, and they have the energy for it, but in time they might just decide to have some peace and quiet and get a divorce. And if they have kids by then, it will be complicated and sad," Adriana, Alize's mom, said.

What do you think about this situation? Are frequent arguments an indication Alize and Sam won't get married? Is it ok to avoid talking to your partner completely after you disagree on something, or should Alize reach out to Sam sooner?