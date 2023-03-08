"He wants me to move out after living together to work on himself," woman confused about boyfriend

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Moving in with your partner is usually a step towards getting engaged, married, and eventually having a home and raising a family together.

But what do you do when the first step you took to a more committed relationship is withdrawn, and you're asked to go back to your own place because your partner could use the space to better themselves?

Is that an indication your relationship is about to end, or should you just be patient and wait out this phase until it passes?

My friend Samara has been dating her boyfriend Dan for one year. During this time, they met each other's families, went out to many different restaurants, and traveled together.

They wanted to move in together after just three weeks of dating, and she felt it was the right time to make their relationship more formal.

"I felt it was about commitment, and he really wanted me to be with him all the time. I felt loved, and I could see myself marrying Dan and having a family together in a few years. So, I said yes and started packing my stuff," Samara said.

She was excited to finally get to see what it was like to be with Dan all the time. They learned how to cook together and kept the apartment they rented together in Phoenix, Arizona, clean and tidy. They also helped each other whenever one of them worked late and couldn't cook or do laundry.

"He was there for me, and I felt comforted and loved. It was so much better than living on my own. When I worked late before I met him, the apartment was empty, and I had no food and did takeouts. Now, if I have to stay late and work, there will be a tasty dinner waiting for me, and he will be done with laundry by the time I'm back. And I do the same for him whenever he needs it," Samara said.

They also had their parents come over, and every visit was relaxing as they all felt sure Samara and Dan were about to get engaged and set their wedding date. Things went in a different direction, though.

Five days ago, Dan told Samara they had to talk.

"He called me on my lunch break at work and told me I needed to come home a bit earlier so we could discuss something. He sounded so serious, almost upset. He told me not to worry but also not to delay. I was stressed the whole day, wondering what he wanted to tell me. I even thought something had happened to his parents or mine. But I checked in with them, and everything was well," Samara said.

Feeling slightly better after knowing their parents were doing ok, Samara left 30 minutes earlier from work and agreed to work that extra time the following day so she could go and talk to Dan.

And what he had to tell her left her so surprised she didn't know what to answer. He asked her to get her things and move out so they could go back to just dating like before. His request comes after seven months of living together.

"He wants me to move out after living together to work on himself. What can he possibly change about himself that he hasn't already? And why am I suddenly in the way? He wants to go back to dating like our relationship is taking a step backward, and I don't know what to think about it," Samara said.

She asked him if he wanted to end their relationship or if he was considering seeing someone else, but Dan told her it wasn't about that. He has no intention of finding a new girlfriend, but he won't change his mind about making Samara move out.

He added it was better this way if they intended to get married because it's not ok to keep living together if there was no wedding.

"I know our parents want us to get married, and his mom and dad particularly insisted on us only having our own place after tying the knot. But we've been here seven months; it's not like we can forget about that. What's the point of telling me to move out and making me feel this way?" Samara said.

And when she tried to find out what Dan needed to change about himself, he wouldn't explain exactly what it was.

"He's not happy with his clothes, so he will throw most of them away and buy new ones. He wants to go to the gym and exercise more often. And he also wants to be more careful about his daily menu. But these are all things we can work together on. I don't get why he needs me to go to be able to do all that. I would support him," Samara said.

Even though she's tried to convince him they should stay together, Dan told her she must move out by the end of next week. And if she doesn't, he will do it.

What do you think about this situation? Is Dan being fair in asking his girlfriend to leave their apartment after they've been living there for seven months? Is this an indication of ending their relationship, or could they still get married eventually, even if they're going back to dating like in the beginning?